The League of Women Voters (LWV) is a non-partisan organization that believes in the power of women to create a more perfect democracy.

Parents, retirees, current and former lawmakers, agency representatives and everyday citizens make up the local chapter, and Saturday's meeting included a rundown of impactful Iowa legislation and where it stands.

Board President Jessica Tierney informed the group on gun safety and Second Amendment bills, gender identity and equality legislation that passed as well as other bills relevant to women voters.

Importantly, the meeting included tips for communicating with elected officials that are suitable for all voters. Those tips include: Share individual emails written in your own words. Be brief and civil. Ask your legislator specifically to support or oppose the legislation you are reaching out about. Be aware of timing. If a bill is moving quickly, a call or email may be fastest.

Membership coordinator Emily Bruns welcomes new members. "League of Women Voters is open to all voters," she said. "We're very welcoming. These issues affect everyone, and even if they only affected women, men should and do care. We're happy to accept everyone."

The league was officially founded in Chicago in 1920, just six months before the 19th Amendment was ratified and women won the vote. Formed by the suffragists of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, the league began, according to the website, as a "mighty political experiment" designed to help 20 million women carry out their new responsibilities as voters.

In addition, the league sponsored the first televised presidential debates in 1960 and received an Emmy award for Outstanding Achievement in Broadcast Journalism for that program. In 2006, VOTE411.org was launched by LWV. The website provides both general and state-specific nonpartisan resources to the voting public, including a nationwide polling place locator, a ballot look-up tool, candidate positions on issues, and more.

As a non-partisan organization, League of Women Voters North Iowa invites citizens to participate in the democratic process. They neither support or oppose candidates and are committed to equity, diversity and inclusion. For more information or to join the league, contact Emily Bruns at emilybruns93@gmail.com or 319-231-3466