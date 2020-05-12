Lauren Maki: Geriatrics always the plan for Garner nurse

When Lauren Maki decided to enroll in the Licensed Practical Nurse program at North Iowa Area Community College, she knew where she wanted a degree to take her.
Since completing the program, the 28-year-old has been working the past three years at the ABCM Concord Care Center in Garner, doing exactly what she envisioned – working as a charge nurse in a long-term care facility.
“I’ve only wanted to work in geriatrics,” Maki said. “I like seeing the progression of my patients from worst to better.”
Maki’s willingness to take care of her patients no matter the stage of life they are in has made her one of the most well respected nurses in North Iowa in her so far short career. Because of that, she was selected as one of the Globe Gazette’s Top 10 outstanding nurses.
As her supervisor, director of nursing Debbie Miller is proud of Maki’s achievement, and happy she looked to long-term care as a career choice.
“She absolutely loves the residents and that is apparent every day,” Miller said. “It’s nice to see a nurse who wants to be in long-term care and who is devoted to the residents as much as Lauren is.”
Maki said she enjoys taking care of the patients at Concord Care Center. She does so by administering medication, following through with treatment plans, getting residents ready for the day, talking with physicians and family members and working closely with other staff, among other duties.
A big part of Maki’s job is being a liaison between the residents she cares for and their family. It’s a role she cherishes.
But the best part of her job as a charge nurse is the interaction each day with the patients.
“We are there for the residents and we get to be a part of their lives each and every day,” Maki said. “We get to know what makes them happy and help put smiles on their faces. We get to be their secondary family.”
While Maki says her job as a charge nurse is “very rewarding,” she said it is tough every day because there are different scenarios that you face with residents ranging in age from 40 years old to the oldest resident, who is 106 years old.
Maki said that goes with being in the health care field.
“Being an essential worker is very difficult,” she said. “It’s hard for us because we have to make sure we are monitoring patients and keeping them comfortable, and also conveying everything to their family members, be it good or bad.
“But this job is so rewarding, too. We have such a connection with our patients. When they are not at their very best, we can help them get there and that is very worthwhile.”
Making the job a little more stressful and tough lately has been the COVID-19 pandemic. Because Maki and the other health care professionals are interacting with vulnerable people each day, they have to be extra careful in their activities outside of Concord Care Center.
“Our actions outside of work do matter and that has made things much tougher as health care providers,” said Maki, whose husband is an EMT/firefighter. “These people are the most vulnerable, so it’s a catch-22 and it’s taken a toll on everybody.”
But from bad sometimes comes good, Maki said.
She said her colleagues have helped her grow as a nurse and COVID-19 has drawn them all closer together.
“It has helped me become a better nurse,” Maki said. “And the community has been amazing, too. I’ve seen people come together more. I think it is the uncertainty.
“I’ve never been so proud to be a nurse. We have to worry solely about our residents and need to all be selfless in every job we do. I’ve seen this in every aspect of care at Concord and that makes me very proud.”
Miller said that even in the new normal that has been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Maki has remained upbeat through it all, and that has helped others at the facility.
“These are hard times in health care facilities, but Lauren always has a smile on her face and is bubbly and that is infectious,” she said.
