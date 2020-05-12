Lauren Maki: Geriatrics always the plan for Garner nurse

A big part of Maki’s job is being a liaison between the residents she cares for and their family. It’s a role she cherishes.

But the best part of her job as a charge nurse is the interaction each day with the patients.

“We are there for the residents and we get to be a part of their lives each and every day,” Maki said. “We get to know what makes them happy and help put smiles on their faces. We get to be their secondary family.”

While Maki says her job as a charge nurse is “very rewarding,” she said it is tough every day because there are different scenarios that you face with residents ranging in age from 40 years old to the oldest resident, who is 106 years old.

Maki said that goes with being in the health care field.

“Being an essential worker is very difficult,” she said. “It’s hard for us because we have to make sure we are monitoring patients and keeping them comfortable, and also conveying everything to their family members, be it good or bad.

“But this job is so rewarding, too. We have such a connection with our patients. When they are not at their very best, we can help them get there and that is very worthwhile.”