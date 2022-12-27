Latham reflects at last supervisors meeting

Cerro Gordo County Supervisor Tim Latham is proud of many accomplishments during his time on the board, but said it's the people he works with that he'll miss the most after his last weekly meeting Tuesday.

"I think it's just treating all the employees fairly," Latham said about county staff. "I'm not sure in the past that they were always paid what they should have been, and I feel good about that."

Latham was defeated by Chris Watts in the June primary after the board approved redistricting in February that required the two incumbents to face off as they both sought re-election. Watts eventually went on to win his seat in November, narrowly defeating former state Sen. Amanda Ragan. Lori Meacham Ginapp will round out the new board along with returning Supervisor Casey Callanan beginning in January.

Latham said he was proud of getting new county maintenance buildings built or at least approved. Three 70-plus-year-old sheds in Thornton, Ventura and Mason City are either already replaced or in the works.

"That should have been done years ago and for whatever reason — whether the supervisors just didn't take care of it or lack of money — we were able to do that without having to bond for any money," he said.

The projects are being paid for through a combination of renting out county property for farmland and a portion of the more than $8 million the county received as a part of the American Rescue Plan.

Latham, who has served for six years, said he's also proud of how the county handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel really good about being able to work with (former Cerro Gordo Public Health Director) Brian Hanft to work through the COVID situation," Latham said. "It was a trying time for everybody. We went to having half the people here and half the people at home so that we didn't contaminate the whole place at the same time with so many unknowns."

Latham ran as a Republican, but he doesn't think party affiliation informed his decisions as a county supervisor.

"As I reflect on the past six years as supervisor, I know that for me the job has never been about politics but always doing what is best for the citizens of Cerro Gordo County," he said.