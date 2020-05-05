Las Palmas celebrates Cinco de Mayo in bulk
Las Palmas celebrates Cinco de Mayo in bulk

  Updated
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant in Mason City sold carry-out gallon bags of rocks margaritas as part of its Cinco de Mayo specials.

Word apparently spread quickly on Tuesday, once Mexican restaurant Las Palmas posted on its Facebook page that it planned to offer food and drink specials in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

One of the more creative specials was a bulk bag of margaritas. That's 64 ounces of the 2019 Reader's Choice best in the city, people.

Shortly after noon, when the specials opened, a line formed and snaked its way around the front and side of the restaurant.

But what are we really celebrating here, besides the yumminess of a margarita on the rocks?

Cinco de Mayo

A line forms outside of Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant in Mason City, as people take advantage of the business' Cinco de Mayo food and margarita specials.

The Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs says it is not Mexican Independence Day. That's Sept. 16. 

Cinco de Mayo remembers the Battle of Puebla, when Mexico defeated world power France in 1862. 

Stay thirsty, my friends, and try out all of Mason City's Mexican restaurants.

