Las Palmas celebrates Cinco de Mayo in bulk

Word apparently spread quickly on Tuesday, once Mexican restaurant Las Palmas posted on its Facebook page that it planned to offer food and drink specials in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

One of the more creative specials was a bulk bag of margaritas. That's 64 ounces of the 2019 Reader's Choice best in the city, people.

Shortly after noon, when the specials opened, a line formed and snaked its way around the front and side of the restaurant.

But what are we really celebrating here, besides the yumminess of a margarita on the rocks?

The Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs says it is not Mexican Independence Day. That's Sept. 16.

Cinco de Mayo remembers the Battle of Puebla, when Mexico defeated world power France in 1862.

Stay thirsty, my friends, and try out all of Mason City's Mexican restaurants.

