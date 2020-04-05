Lantz: My curse on North Iowa sports

Before I talked to him, Schrage was probably the state’s most dominant defender in 8-man football. We had a nice discussion about his upcoming historical moment. I had no doubt he could do it, as Schrage had compiled at least two interceptions in four separate games.

Little did we know that Schrage had already nabbed his final pick. After the article ran in the Oct. 18 edition of the Globe Gazette, Schrage collected zero interceptions in the next two games, and the Vikings fell to Rockford the next week, 44-12, to end their season.

Cursed.

My most recent curse moment came in late February. At that time, my life was chaos. I was trying to keep track of three different sports and their postseason push, as wrestling and boys and girls basketball were all approaching their championship tournaments.

As the only full-time sportswriter at the Globe Gazette, I am expected to be the foremost sports voice of the newspaper, and my brain felt like it was going to explode with all of the sports information I was processing on a daily basis.