Lantz: My curse on North Iowa sports

Editor's note: This is the first of a monthly column by sports reporter Shane Lantz.
I’m a cursed man.
I say that with full awareness of the seeming drama of the statement. As I found out from a reader not that long ago, the word “curse” is a loaded one. According to the reader (who I am certain did a Google search before telling me this), the word curse means “a solemn utterance intended to invoke a supernatural power to inflict harm or punishment on someone or something.”
I’ve lived a life relatively free of supernatural powers and solemn utterances, and I don’t think I have ever offended someone with the power to place hexes or curses on people. But based on a few things over the past 15 months, I’ve started to wonder.
The first thing that happened that had me questioning my place in the universal pecking order was my move from Seattle to Mason City. I rolled into town for the first time on a day with a high of 1 degree. In the weeks after, as I settled into my apartment and my new job, the region underwent a “Polar Vortex,” an incredible experience for someone who had just decided to make the Midwest my new home.
I thought that the cold would never end. People around town told me that this was the coldest winter they could ever remember.
Cursed.
Once the weather got nicer, spring and summer finally arrived. During an early season softball game, I took notice of one particular pitcher at a local school who seemed to be pitching very well. She was a young player, and on a team without a lot of pitching depth, seemed to be emerging as the ace.
In her first start of the year, she threw a no-hitter, and at the plate, was hitting .600, with a .714 on-base percentage, and an .800 slugging percentage through the first couple of weeks. I wrote a profile story when she had a 3-1 record, and her team was ranked high in the state polls.
After that article dropped, this particular pitcher fell apart. She finished the season with a 3-4 record and had an ERA over 6 when she was pulled from the starting rotation. I spent the entire summer sure that I was the reason for this bumpy finish to her year.
Cursed.
Come football season, Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett was flying high. Through seven games, Schrage had been on a defensive tear, with at least one interception in every Vikings’ game that season. He sat at 11 interceptions on the season and was three away from tying the state eight-man record of 14 picks.
Before I talked to him, Schrage was probably the state’s most dominant defender in 8-man football. We had a nice discussion about his upcoming historical moment. I had no doubt he could do it, as Schrage had compiled at least two interceptions in four separate games.
Little did we know that Schrage had already nabbed his final pick. After the article ran in the Oct. 18 edition of the Globe Gazette, Schrage collected zero interceptions in the next two games, and the Vikings fell to Rockford the next week, 44-12, to end their season.
Cursed.
My most recent curse moment came in late February. At that time, my life was chaos. I was trying to keep track of three different sports and their postseason push, as wrestling and boys and girls basketball were all approaching their championship tournaments.
As the only full-time sportswriter at the Globe Gazette, I am expected to be the foremost sports voice of the newspaper, and my brain felt like it was going to explode with all of the sports information I was processing on a daily basis.
One day, I said to my editor, Jerry, “I can’t wait for winter sports to be finished so I can just sit in my apartment and stare at the wall for a few weeks.”
Little did I know that COVID-19 was on its way, postponing the spring sports season, putting the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, and the Olympics on hold, and locking much of the world into quarantine. At this point, all we can really do is sit in our houses and apartments and stare at the wall.
Cursed.
If you see me approaching you on a North Iowa sports field at any time in the future, I suggest you run. Whatever success or joy you have felt so far in your season could very well fall apart.
It won’t hurt my feelings.
