Lake Mills woman wins $30,000 on lottery ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A North Iowa woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize.

According to a press release, Debra Christianson of Lake Mills won the first top prize in the “$30,000 Crossword” scratch game. She bought the ticket at David’s Food, 103 N. Washington St. in Lake Mills, and scratched it at her kitchen table.

Christianson said she knew she had a big winner, but wasn’t sure at first how much she’d won.

“I couldn’t tell if it was nine or 10 words, I was just so excited and shaking,” she said. “I was trying to count them as I was scratching them off, and then I’d lose count and start all over.

“Finally, we just had to write all the words down on a piece of paper, and we counted them and there were 10. That’s when we knew.”

She said her husband, Terry, remained skeptical of the big win until they returned to the store the next morning to verify the win on the store’s lottery terminal.

Christianson said she plans to put some of her winnings toward home improvements.

She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Mason City.

