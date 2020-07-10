Lake-inspired boutique opens in North Iowa

Breen started Blu Finn Collection in 2017 as a pop-up during Thursdays on Main, and after a two-year absence, she decided to open a storefront at her husband’s store Interstate Batteries on the highway to bring higher-quality lake attire to one of her favorite communities.

She said she decided to funnel her attention and her energy into the store when COVID-19 cases started to increase across the country and news headlines were riddled with cancellation and closure announcements.

“I tuned all that out and just went for it,” she said.

She and her husband spent weeks transforming a 500-square-foot space on the east side of the Interstate Batteries building into a clean, cozy space.

A soft opening was held on May 23.

“It was a crazy bold move and people have been really nice, warm and welcoming,” she said. “It was the right thing to do.”

Breen said she envisions Blu Finn Collection as a seasonal business that would be open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend but is considering options to make her designs available online in the off-season.

She hopes to have a grand opening and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a later date.