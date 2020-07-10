Lake-inspired boutique opens in North Iowa

Nancy Breen has turned her summer vacation into a side gig.
Breen, an Ankeny native who spends summers in Clear Lake with her husband, Matt, opened Blu Finn Collection on Memorial Day weekend in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(Business) has been really good,” she said. “People have been so kind and so receptive to it.”
The boutique, located at 504 U.S. Highway 18 E., offers lake-inspired T-shirts, tanks, sweatshirts and hats designed by Breen and Boat House Apparel of Arnolds Park as well as accessories, home décor and other items.
Popular items carry phrases like “Boating is my favorite season,” “You had me at Clear Lake,” “The lake is calling and I must go,” “Le Tour De Iowa” and “The lake wants you back.”
Ericka Gonzalez, who works at Blu Finn, described the clothing as a “high-quality comfort brand” that’s soft and cozy.
The brand, according to a fish frame on the shop’s wall, was inspired by the Breen family’s love for the water.
Photos of her husband, children and grandchildren enjoying the outdoors as well as pictures and paintings of sailboats dot the store’s shelves.
“That’s my inspiration,” Breen said.
Breen started Blu Finn Collection in 2017 as a pop-up during Thursdays on Main, and after a two-year absence, she decided to open a storefront at her husband’s store Interstate Batteries on the highway to bring higher-quality lake attire to one of her favorite communities.
She said she decided to funnel her attention and her energy into the store when COVID-19 cases started to increase across the country and news headlines were riddled with cancellation and closure announcements.
“I tuned all that out and just went for it,” she said.
She and her husband spent weeks transforming a 500-square-foot space on the east side of the Interstate Batteries building into a clean, cozy space.
A soft opening was held on May 23.
“It was a crazy bold move and people have been really nice, warm and welcoming,” she said. “It was the right thing to do.”
Breen said she envisions Blu Finn Collection as a seasonal business that would be open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend but is considering options to make her designs available online in the off-season.
She hopes to have a grand opening and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a later date.
Breen's family has been vacationing in Clear Lake for nearly a decade.
Blu Finn Collection is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit Blu Finn Collection on Facebook and Instagram.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
