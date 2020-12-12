Kossuth County seeing some of highest COVID-19 rates in all of Iowa

In the wake of a November surge of COVID-19 cases that brought positive test rates across Iowa into the double digits for almost every county, one county in north Iowa is in the midst of a stretch that's as bad as anywhere in the state.
As of Friday morning, Kossuth County’s positive test rate over the past week has been 22%, which is the highest for any county in Iowa, according to data maintained on the Iowa Department of Public Health's Coronavirus.Iowa.Gov website. That figure is two percent ahead of the counties of Adams, Cherokee and Ringgold, which have the second highest positive test rate for a seven-day period.
Compared to neighboring counties, the differences are highlighted further.
Kossuth County is 7% ahead of Wright County, 8% ahead of Hancock and 10% ahead of Winnebago for seven-day positive test rates. The rate in Humboldt County, just to the south of Kossuth, is 15% lower.
Stretched out to 14-day averages, Kossuth County jumps up to 29%, which is just behind Cherokee for highest in the entire state.
However, there have been days this week where Kossuth County was slightly ahead of Cherokee and above 30% for a positive test rate, which means nearly one in three people in Kossuth County getting tested for COVID-19 had been testing positive.
In terms of raw numbers, Kossuth has had 1,348 positive cases of COVID in a county with a population of 14,813 through 2019 according to data from the U.S. Census.
Translated to cases per 100,000, which is the metric used on the IDPH's coronavirus website, that’s 9,042 and ahead of more populated counties such as Black Hawk and Pottawattamie. Kossuth is 52nd among Iowa counties when it comes to population but 26th when it comes to cases per 100,000.
Two long-term care facilities in Kossuth County, Algona Manor Care Center and Good Samaritan Society, are both listed by the IDPH website as having outbreaks.
Combined, the two have had 111 positive cases, which accounts for about 8.2% of cases, and only 1 listed recovery as of now.
Joe Bartolo, the administrator for the Good Samaritan Society chapter in Algona, shared a statement to the Globe Gazette that said staff there are working closely with the IDPH and being as vigorous as possible in implementing infection control measures.
"Good Samaritan Society – Algona has 23 residents and nine employees who are currently COVID-19 positive. Sadly, two residents have passed away following a COVID-19 diagnosis. We are grieving with the families of these residents," the statement from Bartolo started.
In total, 142 long-term care facilities are listed as having current outbreaks in the state, which account for more than 1,100 of the more than 3,100 COVID deaths in Iowa.
Joanne Roepke Bode, a public relations manager for Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, said that even with the uptick, the hospital hasn't felt a major strain on material resources.
"We’ve been tracking PPE, masks and gloves and stuff, to make sure we’re not going to be short and we’ve been doing well getting things we need... As far as those resources we’ve been doing well," she said.
However, Roepke Bode did note that, as with many other hospitals, staff hasn't been impervious to the pandemic.
"This pandemic has taken its toll on our staff but it has on everyone in every business," Roepke Bode said. "(We) recognize we’re not the only ones feeling that strain."
Roepke Bode said that staff isn't so much fretting about what these upticks might mean down the line rather they're working with present realities.
"I wouldn’t say they’re bracing themselves, they’re in it and doing it and doing their very best job."
