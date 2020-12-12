Kossuth County seeing some of highest COVID-19 rates in all of Iowa

Compared to neighboring counties, the differences are highlighted further.

Kossuth County is 7% ahead of Wright County, 8% ahead of Hancock and 10% ahead of Winnebago for seven-day positive test rates. The rate in Humboldt County, just to the south of Kossuth, is 15% lower.

Stretched out to 14-day averages, Kossuth County jumps up to 29%, which is just behind Cherokee for highest in the entire state.

However, there have been days this week where Kossuth County was slightly ahead of Cherokee and above 30% for a positive test rate, which means nearly one in three people in Kossuth County getting tested for COVID-19 had been testing positive.

In terms of raw numbers, Kossuth has had 1,348 positive cases of COVID in a county with a population of 14,813 through 2019 according to data from the U.S. Census.

Translated to cases per 100,000, which is the metric used on the IDPH's coronavirus website, that’s 9,042 and ahead of more populated counties such as Black Hawk and Pottawattamie. Kossuth is 52nd among Iowa counties when it comes to population but 26th when it comes to cases per 100,000.