'Know justice, know peace:' Mason City activists take message to streets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATCH NOW: The Mason City Coalition for Justice and Equality held a March to Make It Stop and Black Joy event on Friday, Aug. 28.

Dozens of demonstrators assembled in Central Park late Friday afternoon to take part in the Mason City Coalition for Justice and Equality inaugural March To Make it Stop and Black Joy event.

Masks (which were mandatory) and buttons that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Know justice, know peace," a play on words, referring to the popular chant, were seen worn among the attendees, who ranged from toddlers to older adults.

Sen. Amanda Regan and a number of the Cerro Gordo County Democrats were on hand at the event hub, which also featured a voter registration booth. Water, bug spray, extra masks and a hand-sanitizing station were also in place.

At 5:30 p.m., the peaceful procession headed down East State Street from Federal Avenue to Illinois Avenue.

Participants carried signs reading "Make It Stop," and naming Black victims of racially driven violence and police brutality. Chants of "Say [their] name" and "No justice, no peace" rippled through the group, as well as call-outs against racist police.