Knights of Columbus gift money ahead of holidays

Three North Iowa charities were gifted money on last week, ahead of the holiday season.

According to a statement, North Iowa Marine Corps Toys for Tots, Caring Pregnancy Center and United Way of North Central Iowa's Coats for Kids program each received funds of $1,000 from the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus during a brief ceremony on Thursday at Columbus Club in Mason City.

KC officers in attendance were Pat Keenan, Keith Cerwinske and Joe Staudt.

United Way's Angie Perez said the funds will be used to bolster inventory for this year's Coats for Kids campaign. Distribution of winter gear will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at The Music Man Square in Mason City. Perez said 250 coats were given away last year.

In the statement, Caring Pregnancy Center's Jo Hafermann said, "Because of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, the Caring Pregnancy Center is able to help our clients see (via ultrasound) the life they are carrying is a precious gift."

Marine Corps League coordinator Ernie Martinez said Toys for Tots would be using the money to purchase gifts for older children, an age group that often receives fewer donations from the public.

Toys for Tots distribution is Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 16. The phone number to call is 641-420-5195.

Keenan said the KCs are a group of men who support each other and promote a strong family life. He said each of the charities aligns with KC's values.