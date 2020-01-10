Klobuchar's plan for people with disabilities
0 comments

Klobuchar's plan for people with disabilities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Klobuchar

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a Dec. 6 stop at the Corner Sundry in Indianola, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

Klobuchar would, as president, continue her advocacy for legislation that would expand access to home and community-based services for people with disabilities under her plan for Americans with disabilities.

The U.S. senator from Minnesota also proposed a tax credit of up to $6,000 annually for caregivers to help offset the costs associated with medical care, including counseling and training, lodging away from home, adult day care, assistive technologies, and necessary home modifications, her campaign said.

Klobuchar also proposed new, refundable tax credit to help offset the costs of long-term care and expand access to home and community services, and another equal to 20 percent of the premium costs of qualified long-term care insurance.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News