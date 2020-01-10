Klobuchar's plan for people with disabilities

Klobuchar would, as president, continue her advocacy for legislation that would expand access to home and community-based services for people with disabilities under her plan for Americans with disabilities.

The U.S. senator from Minnesota also proposed a tax credit of up to $6,000 annually for caregivers to help offset the costs associated with medical care, including counseling and training, lodging away from home, adult day care, assistive technologies, and necessary home modifications, her campaign said.

Klobuchar also proposed new, refundable tax credit to help offset the costs of long-term care and expand access to home and community services, and another equal to 20 percent of the premium costs of qualified long-term care insurance.

