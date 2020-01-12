Klobuchar looking ahead to Democratic debate, caucus success

CEDAR RAPIDS — Riding a late-developing surge, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is looking forward to the last debate before the Iowa caucuses to continue laying out her plans and addressing issues such as disability rights and rural concerns.

She doesn’t know if her recent rise in polls will cause other Democratic presidential hopefuls to press her when they meet Tuesday at Drake University in Des Moines, but she said Friday she’ll be ready.

“I hope they aim a lot of questions that me,” Klobuchar said after meeting with disability rights advocates in Cedar Rapids.

She laid out a plan calling for fully funding educational opportunities for the disabled, improving access to transportation — including in rural areas, prohibiting landlords from unfairly discriminating against renters with disabilities, improving and promoting employment training programs for people with disabilities and investing in long-term care.

The needs of the disability community often go overlooked, she said, but they are disproportionately affected by decisions at the federal level.