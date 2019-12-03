{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a campaign stop last week in Henniker, N.H.

 MARY SCHWALM, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bruce Bearinger, a state lawmaker who previously endorsed Democratic presidential candidate, has endorsed Amy Klobuchar.

Bullock, the governor of Montana, dropped out of the race earlier this week.

Bearinger represents an Iowa House district in Fayette County, one of 16 Iowa counties that flipped from Democratic president Barack Obama in 2012 to Republican president Donald Trump in 2016.

The campaign for Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, claims to have more endorsements from current and former Iowa state lawmakers than any other Democratic presidential candidate.

“Amy Klobuchar's track record of legislative success in Washington and electoral success in Minnesota is unmatched in the Democratic field. Amy understands that to win in 2020, and for the next president to govern successfully, our party has to reach out to voters who felt overlooked in 2016, particularly in rural America,” Bearinger said in a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign. “I believe her common-sense agenda — particularly on issues such as health care, education and agriculture — will resonate with a majority of Iowans and voters across the country.”

