Klemme man charged with homicide in apparent drunk-driving collision

A Klemme man has been charged with driving drunk Sunday and causing a crash that killed a 54-year-old woman.

Michael C. Barkema, 47, was charged in Polk County (Wisconsin) Court with one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Barkema appeared in court Monday, where Judge Jeffery Anderson ordered he be held on a $5,000 cash bond. Barkema will return to court for a preliminary hearing March 19.

He does not currently appear on the Polk County Jail roster.

A preliminary breath test given at the scene indicates Barkema had a .28 blood-alcohol level, more than three times the legal limit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, the two-vehicle crash happened at about 7:05 p.m. Sunday on 202nd St. in Polk County. When the officer arrived, he found the injured woman still behind the wheel of her vehicle, and people at the scene couldn’t find a pulse; she was later pronounced dead by the Polk County medical examiner at 9:51 p.m. The woman’s name isn’t included in the criminal complaint.

The officer interviewed the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, identified as Barkema. He was not injured; the two passengers in his vehicle also weren’t injured.