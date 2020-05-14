Kirsten Lubkeman: ‘Nursing fulfilled my love of helping people’

Like many professionals, Kirsten Lubkeman changed fields after spending years in a job that wasn’t satisfying.
The Clear Lake resident is happy she made the decision to go back to school to become a nurse more than 13 years ago after going to Drake University for a bachelor’s degree and working a long career in information technology.
It was a move based on heart, emotion and wanting to serve.
“I didn’t have that personal feel of helping others in my first career,” Lubkeman said. “Nursing fulfilled my love of helping people. I’m able to serve and help people and that is so fulfilling.”
When Lubkeman decided to switch fields, she attended Des Moines Area Community College and earned her associate degree. In 2007, she received her LPN license, and a year later, she received her RN license.
After plying her trade in Alexander and Ames, she has found her home at Country Meadow Place in Mason City where she is a health care coordinator.
In those nine short months, Lubkeman has made a name for herself at Country Meadow Place – a dedicated Alzheimer's and memory care community – as a hard worker and someone residents enjoy working with.
It’s that love for the second career she chose and her devotion to the residents at Country Meadow Place that has made her one of the most well respected nurses in North. Because of that, she was selected as one of the Globe Gazette’s Top 10 outstanding nurses.
“It’s flattering because I’m a private person,” Lubkeman said. “I don’t do this for the recognition. None of us do. It was a real shock when I found out, but I am honored.”
As a health care coordinator, Lubkeman helps residents with memory care needs. She helps them with their doctor appointments and their medicine needs, and is a liaison between the patient and family.
“I do a little of everything to make sure all residents’ needs are being met,” she said. “I have contact with family members to keep them current with their loved ones. It’s rewarding for me when families know residents are well taken care of. I like knowing they are being taken care of.”
Working with residents with memory care needs can be both challenging and rewarding, Lubkeman said. It also is emotionally draining at times.
“It is a tough and rewarding job both physically and emotionally,” she said. “You can’t help but be emotionally connected to the residents you help each day.
“It is a loss when we lose a resident. It’s such a loss when they leave. Sometimes you have to contain your emotions. Many times, when we go home we let them out.”
Lubkeman said the onset of the COVID-19 virus has changed everything at Country Meadow Place. An already tough job has been made more difficult because contact in the health care field is vital.
The health care coordinator said she has had to redouble her efforts to avoid contact outside of the work place, and definitely has to follow all of the processes that have been put in place at the facility since the pandemic has started.
“It has definitely made it tougher,” she said. “If I thought I was striving to keep the residents healthy then, I’m doing so much more now. We all are providing an extra level of care and that can be both physically and emotionally draining.”
But no matter the situation and the challenges facing Lubkeman, the Clear Lake nurse said she is happy she made the career switch and is proud to be a nurse.
She believes nursing provides vital care in the community and serving brings many rewards.
“I love what I do on a daily basis and I have great respect for everybody here and the work they do providing care for our residents,” Lubkeman said. “I’m proud of our staff for the care they provide. I’ve seen everybody step up during this crisis.”
Lubkeman’s work in the health care field doesn’t end there. Her love of nursing has led her to North Iowa Area Community College where she is a traveling Certified Nurses Aid instructor.
“Nursing is my passion, so I go to Hampton to teach it in the high school,” she said. “I love it.”
