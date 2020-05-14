Kirsten Lubkeman: ‘Nursing fulfilled my love of helping people’

“It’s flattering because I’m a private person,” Lubkeman said. “I don’t do this for the recognition. None of us do. It was a real shock when I found out, but I am honored.”

As a health care coordinator, Lubkeman helps residents with memory care needs. She helps them with their doctor appointments and their medicine needs, and is a liaison between the patient and family.

“I do a little of everything to make sure all residents’ needs are being met,” she said. “I have contact with family members to keep them current with their loved ones. It’s rewarding for me when families know residents are well taken care of. I like knowing they are being taken care of.”

Working with residents with memory care needs can be both challenging and rewarding, Lubkeman said. It also is emotionally draining at times.

“It is a tough and rewarding job both physically and emotionally,” she said. “You can’t help but be emotionally connected to the residents you help each day.

“It is a loss when we lose a resident. It’s such a loss when they leave. Sometimes you have to contain your emotions. Many times, when we go home we let them out.”