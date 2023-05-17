The Kirk Apartments demolition is underway in downtown Mason City.

The City of Mason City has canceled emergency abatement on the recently destroyed, 44-unit apartment building, located at 206 N Federal Ave.

During Tuesday's regular council meeting Deputy City Administrator Brent Hinson explained the building's owner, Ed Kent, was able to reach an agreement with his insurance company to begin the demolition, which was underway by Wednesday afternoon.

The city had scheduled the emergency abatement as structural integrity of the apartment building shell is poor at best. The building was destroyed in a blaze which lasted the better part of a day on April 24.

With the 84th Annual North Iowa Band Festival scheduled for downtown the Memorial Day weekend, foot traffic will be considerable higher, and safety is paramount for any community event.

"A lot of people are talking on Facebook, and I know I'll get asked this question, so here goes," started Councilmember John Lee. "Will there be any way to save any part of that building? I know some people want there to be something saved from it."

Hinson has been working closely with contractors and Kent while City Administrator Aaron Burnett is on vacation and answered quickly, "Yes, there should be some architectural salvage that goes on with the specialized contractor."

DeCarlo Demolition Company had workers on site as early a 8:00 a.m. to prepare the area. Zach DeCarlo, demolition foreman explained the process in more detail. "We're gonna start on the north wall and pull the walls down gently. We'll make our way to the south and by the end of the week, we should have it down to rubble."

"We aren't really in the demolition business, we're in the deconstruction business," he explains. "We'll do everything in our power to do any salvage work that we can while staying on the tight timeline we have."

Hinson expanded on the timeline and plan, telling councilmembers and the public that initial demolition for safety should end by next week, before Band Fest begins.

In total the process should take three to four weeks with phased re-opening of the sidewalks as they become safe for pedestrians.

The completed demolition will leave the premises completely empty. Foundations will be taken down to three feet below grade on the site and the building's ten foot basement will have holes punched through it for drainage. The contractor will fill, topsoil and seed the location, leaving an open space.