Victims of the Kirk Apartment fire in Mason City have another champion in Ali Clark.

Clark has organized a bake sale to be held 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at East Park Prairie Playground.

Friends and relatives are pitching in, the way North Iowans do. Clark and her mother, Kim Ryan aren't quite professional bakers in their own estimation, even if they do sell a few pies over the holidays. Baking is something they can do to bring comfort, sweetness and much needed funds for fire victims.

Clark's decision to put on the fundraiser wasn't a tough one to make. Her co-worker lived at the Kirk Apartments and she's well aware of the help our community offers when asked. "It kind of started as raising some money with a few batches of cookies and now it's this big thing!"

There will be a raffle for gift card packages, with tickets only $10 each. Packages are valued at $80 and up. Clark's sister, Traci Ryan, spent the week requesting and picking up donated gift cards. "We had a huge response. I made a Facebook post and the calls started pouring in."

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Prairie Playground events and the drawing will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Packages include donated gift cards from local restaurants and other establishments.

Bake sale items include cookies, pies, bars and breads. There will be coffee and Starbucks treats on hand, as well. Morgan Beals, Clark's friend has rallied many from the crew at Starbucks to help out at the sale. "It's so sad what happened, but we are all hoping to make things a little easier on the families in their time of need." says Beals.

Material donations such as food, clothing and household goods can be dropped off at the Prairie Playground event. Donations of baked goods and gift cards are still being accepted and can either be dropped off or call Ali Clark at 641-425-2016 or Morgan Beals at 641-420-9136.