Kinney-Lindstrom launches $50,000 matching grant to help One Vision
0 comments
alert top story

Kinney-Lindstrom launches $50,000 matching grant to help One Vision

  • 0

The Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation is offering a matching grant to help One Vision face the financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The foundation is providing funding in the time of crisis to ensure One Vision continues providing their essential services as consistently as possible for the individuals they serve,” said Kent Hall, treasurer and trustee of the Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation, in a press release. “For this reason, we present a match challenge to our fellow North Central Iowans in the amount of $50,000 to ensure One Vision’s workers and their vulnerable population will have continuity of care despite facing the challenges that have emerged with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Once the match challenge is met, the Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation is prepared to release the pledged grant funds to help allay the additional costs to keep One Vision’s staff, clients, and communities safe from the virus.

“It is difficult at this stage to monetize the impact of this pandemic on One Vision, but it is conceivable for the cost to approach $1 million,” said Mark Dodd, CEO of One Vision.

One Vision's essential direct support staff continue to work at their site homes and intermediate care facilities to provide care to over 500 individuals with disabilities across North Central Iowa in over 30 communities. But due to the coronavirus, they have experienced large, unexpected expenditures to secure personal protective equipment, staffing changes, additional training and more while facing reduced revenues from suspended services and the indefinite closure of the General Stores and Tried and True Boutiques and other revenue streams.

Festival of Trees

Trees of all sizes are decorated, then donated, by area residents to be sold at One Vision's annual Festival of Trees fundraiser. The Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation is offering a matching $50,000 grant to One Vision to help it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By recognizing and responding to our needs, the Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation has provided significant momentum to our fundraising efforts,” explained Michael Mahaffey, chief development officer at One Vision.  

Close to 100 years ago, Dr. W.D. Kinney and his wife, Ida Lindstrom Kinney took the financial returns received from a land investment, and used it to benefit organizations in North Iowa. The Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation has been providing financial support to organizations and Iowans for over 60 years.  

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

ICYMI: Stories from the weekend

Stories from the weekend you might have missed:

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News