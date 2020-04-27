Kinney-Lindstrom launches $50,000 matching grant to help One Vision

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation is offering a matching grant to help One Vision face the financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The foundation is providing funding in the time of crisis to ensure One Vision continues providing their essential services as consistently as possible for the individuals they serve,” said Kent Hall, treasurer and trustee of the Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation, in a press release. “For this reason, we present a match challenge to our fellow North Central Iowans in the amount of $50,000 to ensure One Vision’s workers and their vulnerable population will have continuity of care despite facing the challenges that have emerged with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Once the match challenge is met, the Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation is prepared to release the pledged grant funds to help allay the additional costs to keep One Vision’s staff, clients, and communities safe from the virus.

“It is difficult at this stage to monetize the impact of this pandemic on One Vision, but it is conceivable for the cost to approach $1 million,” said Mark Dodd, CEO of One Vision.