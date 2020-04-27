Kinney-Lindstrom launches $50,000 matching grant to help One Vision

The Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation is offering a matching grant to help One Vision face the financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The foundation is providing funding in the time of crisis to ensure One Vision continues providing their essential services as consistently as possible for the individuals they serve,” said Kent Hall, treasurer and trustee of the Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation, in a press release. “For this reason, we present a match challenge to our fellow North Central Iowans in the amount of $50,000 to ensure One Vision’s workers and their vulnerable population will have continuity of care despite facing the challenges that have emerged with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Once the match challenge is met, the Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation is prepared to release the pledged grant funds to help allay the additional costs to keep One Vision’s staff, clients, and communities safe from the virus.
“It is difficult at this stage to monetize the impact of this pandemic on One Vision, but it is conceivable for the cost to approach $1 million,” said Mark Dodd, CEO of One Vision.
One Vision's essential direct support staff continue to work at their site homes and intermediate care facilities to provide care to over 500 individuals with disabilities across North Central Iowa in over 30 communities. But due to the coronavirus, they have experienced large, unexpected expenditures to secure personal protective equipment, staffing changes, additional training and more while facing reduced revenues from suspended services and the indefinite closure of the General Stores and Tried and True Boutiques and other revenue streams.
“By recognizing and responding to our needs, the Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation has provided significant momentum to our fundraising efforts,” explained Michael Mahaffey, chief development officer at One Vision.
Close to 100 years ago, Dr. W.D. Kinney and his wife, Ida Lindstrom Kinney took the financial returns received from a land investment, and used it to benefit organizations in North Iowa. The Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation has been providing financial support to organizations and Iowans for over 60 years.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Governors nationwide are developing strategies for when and how to begin re-opening businesses, parks and anything else temporarily closed by new coronavirus mitigation efforts.
Iowa’s state park system was created 100 years ago. Thanks to COVID-19, its birthday party is being delayed.
No matter what sport he tried, Dick Adams dominated the competition.
""NIFM is usually funded by small local businesses but during this difficult time we are also reaching out to others who can donate."
In a few cases, anonymous donors have even paid for the outstanding bills of residents struggling to keep current.
The Test Iowa questionnaire, which screens possible coronavirus patients in the state, asks if an individual is allergic to hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug being studied as a possible COVID-19 treatment.
They say that if you need to hold onto hope in times of uncertainty, look for the helpers. Know of any other helpers? Help us highlight them! Reach out in the comments or submit a news tip.
On a day when Iowa had its highest numbers yet of new coronavirus-related cases and deaths, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the first steps to re-…
Businesses received anywhere from the $5,000 minimum to the maximum of $25,000.
Watch live as Gov. Kim Reynolds gives an update on the latest COVID-19 information. Reynolds is scheduled to speak beginning at 11 a.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS — As Iowa farmers begin a new crop year, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is pressing the Trump administration and U.S. Department of Agr…
The Greek Festival at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church has been canceled for this year, said Kelli Sheehy, parish council president.
Last week, North Iowa athletes got the news they were hoping would never come.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.