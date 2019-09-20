{{featured_button_text}}
Carson King gets Year Supply of beer from Busch

23-year-old Carson King got more Busch than he bargained for.

At the Iowa vs. Iowa State game, King became a viral sensation after appearing in the background of an ESPN pre-game broadcast holding a sign that read, "Busch Light Supply needs replenished. Venmo Carson-King-25." 

The sign had been, more than anything, a joke, but the money that started pouring in from all over the country was real. He soon saw $400 was deposited into his account.

As the dollar amount continued to climb, and after a phone call with his parents, he decided to keep enough for a case of beer, then donate the rest to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Then, the numbers really started climbing. It didn't take long for the dollar amount to reach $6,000.

It also didn't take long for Busch and Venmo themselves to hear about it -- and each vow to match the donation amount. Additionally, his employer, Prairie Meadows, pledged $10,000.

Now, Busch is going a step further: in a Facebook post and on Twitter, they announced they're giving King a year's supply of beer -- and the cans are personalized with his face on them.

Currently, the donation amount has reached over $166,000, meaning with matched donations, the total will exceed half a million dollars.

