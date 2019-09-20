23-year-old Carson King got more Busch than he bargained for.
At the Iowa vs. Iowa State game, King became a viral sensation after appearing in the background of an ESPN pre-game broadcast holding a sign that read, "Busch Light Supply needs replenished. Venmo Carson-King-25."
The sign had been, more than anything, a joke, but the money that started pouring in from all over the country was real. He soon saw $400 was deposited into his account.
As the dollar amount continued to climb, and after a phone call with his parents, he decided to keep enough for a case of beer, then donate the rest to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
Then, the numbers really started climbing. It didn't take long for the dollar amount to reach $6,000.
It also didn't take long for Busch and Venmo themselves to hear about it -- and each vow to match the donation amount. Additionally, his employer, Prairie Meadows, pledged $10,000.
Now, Busch is going a step further: in a Facebook post and on Twitter, they announced they're giving King a year's supply of beer -- and the cans are personalized with his face on them.
Hey @CarsonKing2, we said we’d send you a year’s worth of Busch Light, but first we had to make sure the cans were fit for a King. Let us know where to send the truck. #IowaLegend pic.twitter.com/czGBuXRE92— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 20, 2019
Currently, the donation amount has reached over $166,000, meaning with matched donations, the total will exceed half a million dollars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.