Ken Rodemeyer is one of those old school public servants who doesn't know the real meaning of retirement.
Rodemeyer put in 28 years as a Mason City police officer and detective, spent the next four years at Schukei Chevrolet, then served 21 additional years as a security guard for Mercy Hospital.
The only thing that made the former Mason City cop even think about slowing down were health issues.
"They put the kibosh on that career," said Rodemeyer, who had to undergo open heart surgery in September.
According to his daughter Pam Christopherson in her nomination letter for the Globe Gazette's "Community First Responders" honor, the longtime detective "has given a lifetime of service to Mason City."
"[He] recently retired at the age of 82," Christopherson said. "He has lived and breathed service to others his entire adult life."
Rodemeyer reflected on his career with the Mason City Police Department and said things "are certainly different today" than they were when he first became a cop.
But he said the same principles of good community policing apply today as they did then.
"If you do it fairly and you treat people the way you would want to be treated, things will be fine," he said.
There seems to be one difference he said: "Respect."
Rodemeyer said that while most people respect the badge and what law enforcement is doing in communities, there is a certain element in all cities and towns that just don't respect police officers.
Because of that, the career cop has a little advice for new police officers: "Nowadays, you have to make sure you do your due diligence and are 100 percent right. If you aren't, you are the bad guy."
Rodemeyer said he loved serving Mason City first as a patrolman and then 19 years as a detective because he was able to help people and to a certain extent, affect change and change perceptions of law enforcement.
"People appreciated you then more than they do now," he said. "They told you if you did a good job and that made us proud to wear the uniform. That happens today, but I don't think as much. I think these are different times."
The longtime police officer said some of his best and worst memories as a patrolman and detective came during domestic calls. Not all of them ended happily, he said.
"Back then going on domestics was different," he said. "Most gentlemen would leave when they were asked. As time went on, that changed and domestic calls weren't as routine. I saw some that were resolved without incident, but I also saw some bad ones."
Like most police officers and first responders, Rodemeyer isn't comfortable being in the spotlight. And while he said there are other cops and first responders more deserving, he is honored to be in company with others who have served their communities.
"If I had to do it all over again, I would do it," he said. "I loved serving Mason City."
