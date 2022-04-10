Kelly McLaughlin announces candidacy in District 2 Supervisor race

A Cerro Gordo County man has filed paperwork indicating his intention to run for the District 2 Supervisor seat.

Kelly McLaughlin, a Republican, will primary Supervisor Casey Callanan, also a Republican, who is seeking re-election for a third term in the District 2 seat.

“I have made the decision to run for County Supervisor District 2. If elected, it will allow me the opportunity to share my years of supervisory experience and knowledge in working with private and public sectors.

My time on the Clear Lake Sanitary District Trustee Board has given me experience in making decisions for our county residents. My local and county utility background will also provide valuable knowledge in decision making.

I am a lifetime resident of Clear Lake and have a rooted interest in Cerro Gordo County’s future for generations to come,” McLaughlin said in an April 7 press release.

McLaughlin filed paperwork with the Cerro Gordo County Auditor's Office on March 21.

Previous reporting on the 2022 supervisor race by the Globe did not include McLaughlin as a candidate, as no formal announcement had been released by McLaughlin.

Callanan, who was elected to the seat in 2014 formally announced his candidacy for re-election in February.

McLaughlin and Callanan are set to square off in the primary election on Tuesday, June 7.

