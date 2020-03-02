Kavars' appeals denied in Worth County puppy mill animal neglect case

Two North Iowa judges have upheld rulings against a Worth County woman.

Barbara Kavars, 67, of Manly, appealed her October criminal conviction and subsequent sentence after being found guilty of 14 counts of animal neglect, for which she was sentenced to two years of supervised probation, a suspended jail term, and fines totaling $910.

The appeal, filed by Kavars’ attorney, Michael Byrne, in November, was struck down by Iowa District Court Judge Colleen Wieland on Friday. The ruling stated Kavars had not provided substantial evidence that her initial conviction was unjust, nor that her sentence was too harsh.

In January of this year, Kavars and Byrne also filed a petition requesting a new trial and asking the courts to overturn a civil ruling from January 2019, by a judge who determined nine dogs and four cats, seized by the Worth County Sheriff’s office and the American Society for the Prevention of Animals (ASPCA) from her property in December 2018, to be “threatened animals.”

The animals were taken as part of a rescue effort in which 150 Samoyed dogs were recovered from a puppy mill operated by Kavars. The dogs were transported by the ASPCA from the property to undergo examination and treatment by a veterinarian.