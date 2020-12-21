KATIE SCHLICHTING: Paramedic wears many hats at Belmond hospital

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"She helps out any family she comes across and has taken care of so many people I know. Her work shines, so she's very deserving of this. All of the EMTs at the Iowa Specialty Hospital are. They all do great work and are so very caring."

The 43-year-old Schlichting was rewarded for her persistence and work ethic by being certified as a paramedic late in November. It's something she has been working at for a long time.

"I've done every level, and now as a paramedic," she said. "I did it in a year while leading a department and being on call. I also teach EMT classes at NIACC. I've always prided myself on work ethic."

Schlichting said the job of paramedic and ambulance driver is very rewarding, but not for everyone. She believes that being in a small community where everybody knows everybody else has its advantages and disadvantages.

"This is where I want to be right now," she said. "It's fun and rewarding, and I like helping people. I like to think when I respond, they know I'm there to help them. Hopefully, they are comforted by me being there."

Schlichting said she has been asked many times whether or not somebody should embark on a journey as an EMT or paramedic. She gets that question on the job and as an instructor at NIACC.