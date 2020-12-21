KATIE SCHLICHTING: Paramedic wears many hats at Belmond hospital

Katie Schlichting used to pass out at the sight of blood.
The newly christened paramedic has come a long way since those days.
Two decades after starting work as a receptionist at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond, seeing blood has become an every day part of the job, and one that no longer bothers Schlichting.
But to see how far Schlichting has come, you have to go back to the beginning in 2000 when she was first a receptionist at the hospital.
Even knowing that seeing blood made her somewhat light headed, she overcame that by volunteering at the hospital, and eventually in 2008 becoming an EMT.
"They were busy at the hospital and someone asked for help," Schlichting said. "It's not in my nature to say no, so I started as a driver, then became an EMT in 2008. In 2016, I got my advanced EMT certification."
In 2013, Schlichting also was named service director and ambulance supervisor at the hospital.
That is when Melissa Watne got to know Schlichting. It was those interactions that led Watne to nominate Schlichting for the Globe Gazette's first responder honor.
"Katie is an amazing, caring person who is in charge of the Belmond ambulance crew, a CPR instructor, and a NIACC instructor," Watne said. "She cares deeply for all of her patients.
"She helps out any family she comes across and has taken care of so many people I know. Her work shines, so she's very deserving of this. All of the EMTs at the Iowa Specialty Hospital are. They all do great work and are so very caring."
The 43-year-old Schlichting was rewarded for her persistence and work ethic by being certified as a paramedic late in November. It's something she has been working at for a long time.
"I've done every level, and now as a paramedic," she said. "I did it in a year while leading a department and being on call. I also teach EMT classes at NIACC. I've always prided myself on work ethic."
Schlichting said the job of paramedic and ambulance driver is very rewarding, but not for everyone. She believes that being in a small community where everybody knows everybody else has its advantages and disadvantages.
"This is where I want to be right now," she said. "It's fun and rewarding, and I like helping people. I like to think when I respond, they know I'm there to help them. Hopefully, they are comforted by me being there."
Schlichting said she has been asked many times whether or not somebody should embark on a journey as an EMT or paramedic. She gets that question on the job and as an instructor at NIACC.
Her answer is always the same.
"If you want to help and give back, it is very rewarding," she tells them. "The downside is you have to sometimes miss functions, meals, sleep. The nights blend together. But you don't do it for yourself, you do it for everybody else."
Schlichting also tells those who ask her about the worst things she's encountered on the job that it's best to learn from those, but don't dwell on them.
"We're there on the best days of their lives and the worst days of their lives," she said. "Most of the time it is the worst day. I hope I can put them at least a little at ease and make a terrible day a little better.
"I never thought in a million years this is where I would end up," said Schlichting, who has an accounting degree from Hamilton College. "But I can't think of anything I'd rather be doing than helping other people."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
