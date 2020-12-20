KATHY FALK: 'It was a long run, but it was a good run'

Kathy Falk has given a lifetime of service to North Iowa, including nearly four decades to her community of St. Ansgar as an EMT.

The 84-year-old, who recently stepped away from "the action," said she doesn't regret a day of working side-by-side with other dedicated first responders that always have the well-being of the community in mind.

"It was a long run, but it was a good run," Falk said. "Giving it up was the hardest thing I've had to do."

Sue Johnson believes it is precisely that feeling that made Falk a perfect recipient of the Globe Gazette's first responder honor.

"Kathy served St. Ansgar Rescue for 38 years," Johnson said. "As one of the original founders, she taught CPR and served as president for a number of years.

"For many of those who worked with Kathy, including me, she was a leader and a mentor, and her presence on calls was always appreciated by patients, their families and fellow rescue members."

Falk joked that she would have kept on working on the rescue crew had it not been for the years catching up with her.