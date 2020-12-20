KATHY FALK: 'It was a long run, but it was a good run'

Kathy Falk has given a lifetime of service to North Iowa, including nearly four decades to her community of St. Ansgar as an EMT.
The 84-year-old, who recently stepped away from "the action," said she doesn't regret a day of working side-by-side with other dedicated first responders that always have the well-being of the community in mind.
"It was a long run, but it was a good run," Falk said. "Giving it up was the hardest thing I've had to do."
Sue Johnson believes it is precisely that feeling that made Falk a perfect recipient of the Globe Gazette's first responder honor.
"Kathy served St. Ansgar Rescue for 38 years," Johnson said. "As one of the original founders, she taught CPR and served as president for a number of years.
"For many of those who worked with Kathy, including me, she was a leader and a mentor, and her presence on calls was always appreciated by patients, their families and fellow rescue members."
Falk joked that she would have kept on working on the rescue crew had it not been for the years catching up with her.
"The last two years I haven't gone on as many calls, and honestly, I never felt my age until this year," she said. "I know I can get in a ditch to help someone, but it would take a boom truck to get me out."
Johnson said Falk's sense of humor is another thing she admires about her long-time friend.
She worked with Falk for 24 years and said she's seen firsthand how it has helped many patients in very stressful situations.
"She has a great sense of humor and made the job fun," Johnson said. "But it was her calming effect and her sense of humor that kept everyone's morale up. She's one of a kind."
Community first
Falk taught school in Iowa for many years before becoming a founding member of St. Ansgar Rescue in 1982. She recalls coming to St. Ansgar and being a substitute teacher while on the crew.
"We started out with 12 people and carried supplies in our cars," said Falk, who noted St. Ansgar Rescue doesn't transport patients. "They needed somebody to start a CPR class, then wanted to start a rescue crew. I took the classes and they had me.
"At first I felt obligated. Then I started liking it. I really liked the people. Our community always stepped up. We live in a wonderful town."
Falk said she has always admired the dedication of those who have served and still serve on the rescue crew. She said they support one another without question.
Her favorite aspect of working on the St. Ansgar Rescue crew is the dedication of the people and how they respected her knowledge and her tenure.
"I loved having the support of my fellow crew members and the community," Falk said. "It got to the point when they called me "ma." I loved them and they loved me. You were a family."
Looking back, Falk believes the best attributes she brought to the job were her sincerity and a sense of humor, which she used as a coping mechanism for her patients and sometimes herself.
Falk said she really didn't consider working on the rescue crew a job, but instead a lifestyle and a way to give back to the community.
"It was very rewarding," she said. "You know you were helping people and they knew they could call. Our community was very thankful and they have shown it in the past and continue to show it.
"I don't think I would change anything. I'm very satisfied with my career and the crew. The people of St. Ansgar and the surrounding area are in good hands."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette.
