Kara Miner serves as a gatekeeper. As the newest preschool and early childhood special education teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Osage, she will usher students through the front door into their first academic setting. There is never another first day.

For those old enough to remember, kindergarten was once the beginning of a student’s academic career. Now it is preschool, as each grade has moved forward. First grade is second grade, etc.

“The experience of early childhood education is really important to a good foundation, moving ahead into kindergarten and on up,” Miner said “That age, three to five, is my passion area. I enjoy seeing them learning for the first time, having those first experiences at school in the classroom. I’m their first teacher. It’s so great to see when the lightbulb goes on.”

Running

Miner and her family are moving to Osage from Shell Rock, where she taught preschool for two years. Her husband, Mike, accepted a job as director of the Mitchell County Conservation Board in December of 2022.

Miner’s family moved to Osage this spring and got settled in over the summer. She will have sons in seventh grade and ninth grade and a daughter in sixth grade at Osage. One of the reasons they moved was to be closer to family in Decorah and Cresco.

Miner and her husband also wanted to raise their children in a small town setting with great outdoor opportunities. After moving to Osage, when she saw the preschool position open up, it was a sign.

Even before becoming a preschool teacher, Miner was involved in teaching young children the basics of life. She has daycare experience and has worked as a paraeducator, but it stretches farther back – before she was of legal working age in Iowa, she was a babysitter. Working with kids comes natural to her.

Miner’s mother was a nurse and the secretary in a surgery department. Her father worked in Decorah. Together they taught Miner to work hard, follow her passion and to love the outdoors.

The family spent a great deal of time golfing and biking, as well as tubing and kayaking the Upper Iowa River.

Growing up, Miner always wanted to be a teacher. “Or just helping people in need, or people with disabilities,” Miner said. “I had a high school volunteer experience to go into a kindergarten classroom, reading stories with the kids – I remember that being impactful, and just feeling really positive and enjoying the atmosphere and the environment. I had certain teachers along the way you look up to and who motivate you.”

Starting with her job as a babysitter, Miner worked hard. She got her first official job when she was fourteen years old, the legal working age in Iowa.

Miner graduated from Decorah Community High School in 2001.

“It’s a great area,” Miner said of Decorah and the surrounding communities.

Despite being an avid golfer, she ran track in high school. She also participated in cross country. For track, she made state every year in various relays and the 400-meter dash. Throughout her athletic career, including cross country, she ran sprints, middle distance and long distance.

“I basically did everything,” Miner said. “Being a part of sports teaches routine and discipline, having goals and sticking to it.”

After high school, Miner earned a degree in program service administration and youth and human services and therapeutic recreation from the University of Northern Iowa. She went on to work in youth and human services agencies and in schools.

At UNI, she had volunteer experiences with adaptive sports and the Special Olympics. After UNI, as a non-traditional student, she earned degrees in early childhood and special education from Upper Iowa University.

Family

“I love the kids,” Miner said about teaching preschool. “Every day is different. They are just so eager to learn and play. They’re just so happy.”

Her students become like family, like her own children. Their parents are extended family.

“You build that little family and community within your classroom,” Miner said. “You take care of each other, and help each other learn and grow and how to love each other.”

Entering her third year, Miner is still learning with her kids.

Students are not the only ones under her care. She must also interact with parents, who are not always there for some of their children’s “firsts.”

“It’s always important to be involved with the parents,” Miner said. “Especially in elementary school. You have to build positive relationships with families and children. You must have that solid, safe background. You must treat everyone with respect and be supportive in their learning. We must be part of a team to help their child in their first few years.”

While she still wanted to be a teacher, she got sidetracked at UNI in a sense, but eventually came full circle to the profession. Even though she was taking a major at UNI that didn’t quite fit, she was still working with students and adults with and without special needs. She also worked in a church preschool and in daycare. Even when she worked jobs in human services, she taught CPR and went into schools for life skills class.

“Then when I was a para, I knew in my heart I had to go back to school,” Miner said of her return to school at Upper Iowa

A paraeducator is a classroom associate. Her duties gave her an eagle’s eye view of how teachers operated in an academic space. She was able to work one-on-one with students.

Beforehand, Miner was already settled on preschool as her grade of preference.

“My heart was set,” Miner said. “My passion was younger children. I love connecting with them, figuring out their likes and preferences, and knowing I can help them grow and be on their way.”

As Miner explains, learning can be disguised as a game, ideal for the youngest students.

“Especially in the preschool setting, we want to make sure they’re having lots of different academic experiences and learning through play,” Miner said. “It might look like working in a small group with students, it might look like students rotating through their centers for play.”

Last days

Sometimes it is difficult to watch students get older. Miner has experienced that with her own children. The only recourse for Miner is to do her best to guide them. Her students will remain in Lincoln Elementary School until fourth grade, so she will be able to watch them grow for a few years.

Just as there are first days, there are last days.

“It’s sad,” Miner said of watching her students leave. “At the same time, I’m excited and happy for them. You think back to where they started and how they’ve grown.”

When her own children were younger, she had an in-home daycare. She got to work and watch her kids at the same time, all the while going back to school at Upper Iowa to get her teaching degree.

While Miner commuted to Upper Iowa, COVID-19 forced more online learning opportunities to be offered. It saved an hour on the road.

“I had the best of both worlds,” Miner said. “Work hard, but still be at home providing for my family.”

One of Miner’s goals, aside from establishing strong relationships with students and their parents, is creating a caring and comfortable atmosphere in the classroom.

“I plan to support their needs academically, physically, socially and emotionally, and to help them learn how to do school at a young age,” Miner said.

Teaching the youngest of students is meaningful to Miner.

“You’re a part of their day,” Miner said. “You’re a part of a lot of their ‘firsts.’ You get to know their strengths and areas of need. If you’ve been teaching a letter or a color or a skill and they’re not quite getting it, you can adapt to meet their needs.”

Miner has been welcomed wholeheartedly by the Osage staff. Not only is she new to the school, she is new to the community. They are making the adjustment easier. Her students’ first day will also be her first day.

Miner’s mentors are preschool teacher Jackie Muller and special education teacher Kali Kyhl.

It is a struggle just getting organized. Everything is new.

“They are helping tremendously,” Miner said. “They’re bringing me along and helping me be part of the team. And Mr. Adams has been great, too. He’s thorough and a great communicator. He provides guidance.”

Greg Adams is principal of Lincoln Elementary School.

There are tough weeks, as well.

“When you have a rough or frustrating day, you go back to your ‘Why?’” Miner explained. “Why are you teaching? Why are you doing this? To help the students get better and learn. You go back to what works and what doesn’t work. Sometimes it’s quick. Sometimes it takes longer. You’re trying to help develop the whole child, especially in preschool.”

Preschool-age children are a different challenge than older students.

“You’re teaching them everything for the first time,” Miner said. “How to line up, how to wash hands, how to share and wait turns – rules and routines. We’re getting ready for school – what does that look like? Coat off, backpack off. Carpet routines. Getting ready to go home – what is that process?”

Regardless of the challenges, Miner is looking forward to that first day, which she will share with her students. Someone has to be the one to guide them.