Juvenile charged in Thursday night North Madison Avenue shooting incident
Juvenile charged in Thursday night North Madison Avenue shooting incident

A juvenile faces multiple felony charges after police say they were involved in a shooting that left at least one person wounded on Thursday night.

At around 10 p.m., several people reported to Mason City Police multiple gun shots fired near the intersection of First Street Northwest and North Madison Avenue, according to a press release issued late Friday by police.

Several people had been observed outside before the shooting. A short time later, at least one victim was located with multiple gun shot wounds, according to the release. The victim's injuries did not appear life-threatening.

During the investigation, law enforcement surrounded a residence nearby and applied for a search warrant, according to the release.

One juvenile has been charged with misdemeanor carrying weapons, and felony willful injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

The subjects involved appear to know each other. The incident is still under investigation. People with information about the shooting and the altercation that led up to it are encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Law enforcement from Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department and Iowa State Patrol assisted MCPD with the investigation. 

Beaverdam Man Stopped by RPD From Powerwashing Lee Profanity

