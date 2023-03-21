Madelynn Krutsinger works closely with Mason City Police Department, but she's not a cop.

She's a "justice involved coordinator" with CICS, an organization that according to its website "supports individuals and strengthens communities by serving the unique needs of people with brain health challenges and intellectual and other developmental disabilities in 15 Iowa counties."

Krutsinger's position is relatively new and focuses on brain health, behavior and services to improve outcomes for anyone dealing with brain health challenges or crises. As her title implies, she often deals with people involved in the justice system. Anytime a call for service is initiated through 911 or a non-emergency police line, the case is considered "justice involved," although the goal is to avert charges or extended law enforcement contact.

Krutsinger wants people to think differently about brain health.

"Often, people reject services because they don't think of themselves as mentally ill, but a crisis is a brain health issue if you aren't handling it well. We offer services to help people work through big stressful events like a law enforcement encounter," Krutsinger said.

"Most importantly, we don't want people falling through the cracks. We want to support them with housing, medications, doctor's appointments or whatever they may need to get them on their track," she says.

Those are important steps for individuals involved with the justice system, but residents don't have to have law enforcement contact in order to access services.

Linn Adams is service coordination officer for the region and oversees a number of programs CICS offers. He's planning to retire at the end of the year, with Jen Sheehan eventually stepping into the position. "Retirement is a ways out yet, and I have confidence in the transition," Adams says.

If you know an individual struggling with brain health or intellectual and other developmental disabilities who could benefit from services, please contact CICS at (641) 939-8168.

In a crisis situation, the National Suicide and Crisis hot line is 988 and can be accessed by either call or text.

The dedicated three-digit number connects to trained counselors who will listen, provide support and connect individuals to needed resources.

The 15 counties served by CICS include: Boone, Cerro Gordo, Greene, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Jasper, Madison, Marshall, Poweshiek, Story, Warren, Webster and Wright.

Photos: 20 years after U.S. invasion, young Iraqis see signs of hope