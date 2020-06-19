You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Juneteenth Day celebration an introduction to new community organization
0 comments
alert featured

Juneteenth Day celebration an introduction to new community organization

{{featured_button_text}}
  • Lisa Grouette

A free family event was held at Monroe Park Friday in Mason City in honor of Juneteenth Day, which signifies the freeing of the last of the Confederate slaves on June 19, 1865.

Music, food, families and community formed the backbone of the inaugural Juneteenth Day celebration in Mason City on Friday.

Juneteenth Day - 1

The inaugural Juneteenth Day grill out was held at Monroe Park on Friday, June 19.

The free event, held in honor of the release of the Confederation's last remaining slaves in 1865, featured a day-long grill out, games, and opportunities for community members to co-mingle.

Juneteenth Day - 2

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel watches as a game of giant Jenga is played at the Juneteenth Day grill out at Monroe Park on Friday, June 19.

The gathering was put on by the Mason City Coalition for Justice and Peace, a community organization newly born out of the racial equality movement and an initiative to fill a resource gap for families of color in the area.

Alongside its intention to bring the community together, the event also served as an introduction to the coalition and its members.

The organization's president, Brandon McGriff, said the group's vision is to be a visible ally to people of color as well as a resource for information and growth opportunities for the Mason City community as a whole.

Restoring relationships among communities will be a key area of involvement for the coalition.

Juneteenth Day - 3

Mason City Coalition for Justice and Equality president Brandon McGriff talks to member Tif Mussman at the Juneteenth Day celebration at Monroe Park on Friday, June 19.

"We don't want to point the finger and say, 'you did this and you did this,'" McGriff said. "Let's just talk about how we fix it."

McGriff said while making Mason City a "more progressive and safe place" for people of color, the coalition's intention to be a positive, visible presence in North Iowa. 

"This coalition has so much heart. We're just supporting people."

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
3
0
0
1
1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hanover NAACP Rally calls for changing school names

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News