Juneteenth Day celebration an introduction to new community organization

VIDEO: Juneteenth Day celebration at Monroe Park in Mason City A free family event was held at Monroe Park Friday in Mason City in honor of Juneteenth Day, which signifies the freeing of the last of the Confederate slaves on June 19, 1865.

Music, food, families and community formed the backbone of the inaugural Juneteenth Day celebration in Mason City on Friday.

The free event, held in honor of the release of the Confederation's last remaining slaves in 1865, featured a day-long grill out, games, and opportunities for community members to co-mingle.

The gathering was put on by the Mason City Coalition for Justice and Peace, a community organization newly born out of the racial equality movement and an initiative to fill a resource gap for families of color in the area.

Alongside its intention to bring the community together, the event also served as an introduction to the coalition and its members.

The organization's president, Brandon McGriff, said the group's vision is to be a visible ally to people of color as well as a resource for information and growth opportunities for the Mason City community as a whole.

Restoring relationships among communities will be a key area of involvement for the coalition.

"We don't want to point the finger and say, 'you did this and you did this,'" McGriff said. "Let's just talk about how we fix it."