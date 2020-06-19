Juneteenth Day celebration an introduction to new community organization

Music, food, families and community formed the backbone of the inaugural Juneteenth Day celebration in Mason City on Friday.
The free event, held in honor of the release of the Confederation's last remaining slaves in 1865, featured a day-long grill out, games, and opportunities for community members to co-mingle.
The gathering was put on by the Mason City Coalition for Justice and Peace, a community organization newly born out of the racial equality movement and an initiative to fill a resource gap for families of color in the area.
Alongside its intention to bring the community together, the event also served as an introduction to the coalition and its members.
The organization's president, Brandon McGriff, said the group's vision is to be a visible ally to people of color as well as a resource for information and growth opportunities for the Mason City community as a whole.
Restoring relationships among communities will be a key area of involvement for the coalition.
"We don't want to point the finger and say, 'you did this and you did this,'" McGriff said. "Let's just talk about how we fix it."
McGriff said while making Mason City a "more progressive and safe place" for people of color, the coalition's intention to be a positive, visible presence in North Iowa.
"This coalition has so much heart. We're just supporting people."
