Judge hears arguments over private grants for Scott, Black Hawk county elections

Katie Graham, a Des Moines attorney representing Black Hawk County, contends "there's nothing illegal or improper" about the counties accepting private grant funding, and that federal election law anticipates that funding can be supplied by other sources.

"We’ve already incurred a lot of expenses related to COVID-19," Graham said of Black Hawk County. "And even accepting additional CARES Act funding, the county would have to go into the general reserve fund. ... At the end of the day, the county did the responsible thing not going to the general reserves and putting taxpayers at a deficit."

The complaint also alleges CTCL primarily provides grant funds supporting election activities in counties where, at least in recent years, voters have tended to vote "progressive" or for Democratic candidates, and that “plaintiffs’ favored candidates” will be disadvantaged in the imminent election.

Graham and Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Cusak, however, note there is no record of partisan targeting through CTCL's grant funding.

A total of 64 Iowa counties, "many of them red," have been awarded election grants by CTCL, Graham said. Yet, only Black Hawk and Scott counties, traditionally strongly Democratic, are targeted in the suit.