Jim Reed is an emergency medical technician (EMT) because of his wife Darla.
As a medical assistant, Darla knew how rewarding helping other people could be. She thought it was something Jim would enjoy and be good at as well.
Reed listened to Darla and she was right about everything, he said.
He took the first responders class at NIACC in 2002, then a few months after that, took the EMT class and was later certified.
"They had a class offering and my wife encouraged me to sign up." Reed said. "She's the one who encouraged me to become an EMT. I loved it and I haven't looked back."
Reed has been volunteering for Rockwell-Swaledale EMS for the better part of a decade after doing a year stint at Snell's Ambulance in Mason City before the company went out of business in 2005 after 56 years.
He then worked at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton for five years honing his medical skills.
"I have a lot of experience and worked with many people who encouraged my development," Reed said.
In 2008, tragedy struck when Reed's wife lost a battle with cancer and he was left to raise an 11-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son on his own.
He was at a crossroads as a father, in his career as an EMT and his life as a full-time grain farmer.
"I didn't know what to do," said Reed, who was impressed with the community response and support during his wife's illness and after she died. "A friend told me to find a way to pay it forward. This is my way of doing that."
Reed said he responds to "a lot" of the 130 calls received each year by Rockwell-Swaledale EMS and enjoys doing it as a volunteer.
And he is quick to point out that the Rockwell-Swaledale EMS doesn't charge for its services
"This has been very rewarding," he said. "Patients are very appreciative of what we do, and it's great to get so much public support."
Reed's daughter, Andrea, who also was inspired to work in the medical field, believes her father "Super Jim" should be recognized for his desire to help people. She nominated her father as a Globe Gazette "Community First Responders" recipient.
"My dad is a volunteer EMT for Rockwell. I feel that his dedication and compassion for helping others often goes unnoticed," Andrea said in her nomination letter. "At any hour of the day or night, he is there to help. I've never seen a volunteer EMT more dedicated to serving their community. Without people like my dad, patients in small towns like Rockwell would go helpless waiting for an ambulance to come to the scene from a larger town. Many Rockwell community members have been touched by his service."
One of those community members was Reed's mother. He was called when she was having a heart attack. Unfortunately, she later died as a result of the cardiac arrest.
"That was a rough call," Reed said. "I've seen some good ones and too many bad ones. I'm happy when I hear that the ones that sound bad end up with happy endings. It's great when you hear back from them.
"The tougher ones we are seeing where patients have a mental health crisis. You have to do your job, but look at them with empathy and kindness. I just focus on how I can help them through today's crisis."
