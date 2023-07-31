Jessica Baldus is becoming a Food Network regular.

In 2021, Baldus appeared on “Guy’s Grocery Games” with superstar Emmy award winning restaurateur Guy Fieri. This summer, she showed off her chops on “Supermarket Stakeout,” whose format is described by the Food Network:

“Alex Guarnaschelli hosts as four chefs square off in a competitive pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store. Assigned a theme for each round, the chefs must size up shoppers as they exit the store and attempt to negotiate for their grocery bags. The judges send the chefs with the least successful dishes home, and the last chef standing walks away with a year's worth of groceries.”

Guarnaschelli is a Food Network star, well-known as being a judge on the TV show “Chopped.”

Baldus is the owner of both Piggyback Smoke Shack and Taste, which operate under the same roof in Osage. Rubbing elbows with the stars, she is making a name for herself.

Octopus

For “Guy’s Grocery Games,” it took her friends and family’s persuasion to convince her to appear on the show. At that time, it was a surprise to even be considered, as without her knowledge a friend had submitted her name on Baldus’ behalf.

Before appearing on the show, she had never been to California. The decision this time to appear on “Supermarket Stakeout” was made easier by a desire to travel.

“Not that it’s necessarily a vacation, because it’s definitely some work,” Baldus said. “It is a job. We had to take the filming very seriously.”

Travel expenses are paid with a stipend, but there is no monetary reward for the contestants except for the winner receiving a year’s worth of groceries.

Recently, the same woman, a producer, who reached out to Baldus about appearing on “Guy’s Grocery Games,” contacted her to see if she would be interested in appearing on another show. She gave Baldus a call, asked if Baldus remembered her, and proceeded to recruit her. It was hard for Baldus not to be flattered.

The call was not entirely unexpected.

In 2021, Fieri told Baldus and the three other contestants on his show, “You know, whether you win or lose today, if you have the personality, don’t be surprised to get another call back.”

Baldus must have had the right personality.

“After doing the last show, I didn’t think I’d want to do another,” Baldus said. “But the more I thought about it, I decided ‘why not?’ Getting that phone call the second time around was pretty cool.”

Baldus is not comfortable in the spotlight. She prefers to be behind the scenes baking for her businesses in Osage. She has not adjusted to the entertainment aspect of reality TV shows, where she gets to be a star for a day.

“It’s a whole different world,” Baldus said. “Things are so much different than our rural, small town living. I decided to do it for the thrill of it.

“My favorite part about going was the culture and the food. I ate the most amazing charred octopus – hands down the best dish I’ve ever had in my entire life.”

Stakeout

The process this time was more streamlined. In “Guy’s Grocery Games,” Baldus described the secrecy – producers drove them to undescribed locations – as borderline kidnapping. There was no such drama for “Supermarket Stakeout.” Baldus believes it was because she was already in the system. She knew what to expect this time.

“The last time, they liked to keep everything hush-hush,” Baldus said. “You don’t even have a travel itinerary.”

In part because of this, Baldus enjoyed her time in California more. “Guy’s Grocery Games” was filmed in Santa Rosa. “Supermarket Stakeout” was filmed in Los Angeles.

Baldus described the two shows as extremely different, and that Fieri and Guarnaschelli have contrasting personalities. “Guy’s Grocery Games” was intense. “Supermarket Stakeout” was more laid back. Fieri interacted with Baldus and the contestants more.

“Alex was there, and it was her job,” Baldus said. “We’re here to get our job done. She was very business oriented. Guy really wanted to get to know us.”

Guarnaschelli provided a piece of advice before the show began.

“If you’ve been invited back, if this is your second or third time on the Food Network and you enjoy the entertainment industry, continue doing the shows,” Guarnaschelli said.

“It was very cool to be recognized, to be sought out to go and do the competition,” Baldus said. “And obviously, you have to have talent, and then also have that entertainment drive. I don’t know if I necessarily want to continue the entertainment side of things.”

Baldus indicated there has been an opportunity offered to do another show this fall, with a couple of shows to choose from.

“I’ve got to decide whether I want to go that route and be invested in the entertainment industry,” Baldus said. “Or if I want to stay more invested in our local food movement here. Where do I want to put my time and investment?”

Cat toys

Where Baldus made the final round on Fieri’s show, she was not as fortunate on “Supermarket Stakeout,” getting cut in the first round. Part of it was the luck of the draw.

“Obviously everyone’s intent is to win the show,” Baldus said. “However, being eliminated early opened some doors for me. I’m always looking for the silver lining.”

According to Baldus, it was a blessing in disguise to bow out early, as that gave her time to explore California. Though it was still a full day of filming, it allowed her the opportunity to spend time with celebrity chef Jet Tila, one of Baldus’ favorites, as they toured Los Angeles.

Baldus described Tila as down to earth. He was one of the judges on “Guy’s Grocery Games.”

“In my opinion, he was the most constructive judge,” Baldus said. “I feel like he gave me the best advice and the best input, so I was really excited to have that time with him.”

During filming, Baldus wandered through a supermarket parking lot, offering to buy groceries sight unseen from shoppers just leaving the store. She then took the food she purchased back to her stand to prepare a meal.

“I got cat toys in mine,” Baldus lamented. “That was a little difficult to use.”

In the first round, she was the only contestant who did not get a good source of protein. The theme of the first round was a romantic dinner. Seafood or steak would have been ideal. Cat toys were not on the menu. One of her competitors got beef tenderloin.

Another bonus of having one show under her belt is that her nerves were not as bad.

The competitors developed a bond during their time on “Supermarket Stakeout.” One contestant was unemployed at the time, and he recently gave Baldus a call telling her that he had secured a good job in Minneapolis.

Three of the four competitors had been on TV before. The one who had not was extremely nervous, and the other contestants tried to help her.

“We all are still in touch,” Baldus said.

Back home

Baldus said there have been many changes to her day-to-day operations in Osage. While she still runs both Piggyback Smoke Shack and Taste, the format for Taste has changed.

“For Taste, I’ve only been doing private events, private seatings and chef’s tables," Baldus said.

Taste will still hold monthly dinners. Taste is right next door to Piggyback Smoke Shack, and Baldus has placed paper over the front doors. It has led to many questions for Baldus, and she would like to clear up her intentions.

“We’re changing the concept of the Taste restaurant,” Baldus said. “What I’m trying to do is help bridge the gap between the consumer and the farmer. So a lot of the work I do around here and behind the scenes is trying to amplify the local food movement. Taste is transitioning and adapting.”

During chef’s tables, she can tell her customers where the food comes from, and those products will be available for sale. Baldus is working with local farmers on this endeavor.

Taste will still provide a small lunch menu during weekdays. It is not open to the public on weekends. That day, Baldus was on the telephone with someone renting the entire space for a groom’s dinner. She is often asked to do corporate events, and it easier for Baldus to host onsite. She is booked around three months in advance for private seatings.

Piggyback is open to the public, while Taste is Baldus’ specialty location.

“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for our community to continue to have access to local produce and meat on a more regular basis,” Baldus said. “I’m passionate about the farmer’s market here in town, helping to grow that.”

The Osage farmer’s market is open during the summer on Thursday afternoons.

“We also have to be very realistic about it in competing with larger markets like Clear Lake on Saturdays,” Baldus said. “Hopefully this will help open those doors. Then they can stop in (at Taste) during business hours and purchase any excess produce or items from the farmer’s market that we’ll now have for sale here.”

In addition, Baldus was recently one of three Iowa chefs chosen to be part of the Choose Iowa program brunch for the Iowa State Fair.

Speakeasy

Another new venture of Baldus’ is an underground speakeasy at an undisclosed location. While it is just now coming into focus, it is actually a project eight years in the making.

It will be a membership club only, not open to the public. Members will have 24-hour access.

The name of the speakeasy is the Blind Pig. A conveyer belt original to the building serves as the bar. Baldus tried to stick with the Prohibition era theme, with many items from the 1920s. There will be no televisions.

“It’s a place to come that’s quiet and out of the public eye,” Baldus said. “You don’t even feel like you’re in Osage down here.”

Baldus was also inspired by her trip to Los Angeles. She visited a couple of speakeasys with her competitors, and it helped motivate her to complete the Blind Pig.

“It was a good reminder that time goes by so fast,” Baldus said. “I wanted to finish this to create a spot for people to come and slow things down a bit, to relax and enjoy the moment.

“The best thing that came out of L.A. for me was the motivation to see the different aspects of culture, all the different cool restaurants and speakeasys and lounges and dispensaries and everything that they have there. It really did motivate me to complete this project. Once I got back I wanted to get this done. The only thing that leads to growth is pushing yourself to new boundaries.”