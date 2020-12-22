JENNIFER VASKE: 'I feel like I'm making a difference every day'

The COVID-19 pandemic enveloping North Iowa and the country has changed a lot of things in Jennifer Vaske's work life.
Vaske is a paramedic on the West Hancock Ambulance Service and has face-to-face encounters with patients almost every day.
While procedures and protocols have changed because of the pandemic, one thing will always be a constant for Vaske.
"I'm helping people every day and that is something that is special to me," she said. "When we are there, we're seeing patients in one of the worst moments of their lives and you are there to help them through these times. There is a feel-good factor knowing you helped someone."
It's that spirit of helping others that led Jan Drabek to nominate Vaske for the Globe Gazette's first responder honor.
"Jenn is a paramedic for the West Hancock Ambulance Service and has been for many years," Drabek said in her nomination. "She is a very sweet, caring, honest, trustworthy, loyal and knows what to do and when. She has held the [ambulance service] together when the number of volunteers dropped and does pretty much all of the administrative duties."
Back in her youth, the 38-year-old Vaske wasn't really intending to go to school to be a paramedic. The opportunity just sort of presented itself, she said.
In 2004, Vaske moved back to Hancock County from Louisiana and started volunteering for the ambulance service at the behest of a co-worker pretty much right away.
That spark turned into a flame and she was hooked.
"The first couple of rides I was in," she said. "It's an adrenaline rush. I decided to get my EMT license intending to volunteer to help the community. I was not intending to go to school for this."
Content on volunteering and having her EMT certification for eight years, Vaske decided to take the next step. In 2012, she was certified as a paramedic and started working full time on the West Hancock Ambulance Service.
She doesn't regret taking the next step.
"You either love it or you hate it," she said. "I love it. I feel like I'm making a difference every day. I get to interact with people. I think of myself as a people person and I like to think I'm able to put people at ease no matter the situation."
COVID-19 factor
Vaske said now more than ever that patients are scared, especially in light of the growing number of cases in Hancock County and the state.
Because of this added stressor in peoples' lives, Vaske is very mindful of toeing the line between safety and the comfort and well-being of patients, both physically and mentally.
The Britt paramedic said that the crew comes in full gear if there is a chance that a patient might have COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone who might have it.
But sometimes when they show up in full gowns, shields and masks, that is startling and stressful on the patient.
"I worry all of the time. We have to have our guard up," Vaske said. "But at the same time, when we show up in full gear, we are sometimes scaring our patients."
Vaske believes the pandemic is taking a huge toll on health care workers and their ability to do their jobs as effectively.
"What has really gone away as a result of the pandemic is you don't have that close interaction with patients, or the contact like holding their hand to comfort them anymore," she said. "A lot of these patients are alone and are more scared now than ever. It's a shame because that interaction is a part of the healing process."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.