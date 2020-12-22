JENNIFER VASKE: 'I feel like I'm making a difference every day'

The COVID-19 pandemic enveloping North Iowa and the country has changed a lot of things in Jennifer Vaske's work life.

Vaske is a paramedic on the West Hancock Ambulance Service and has face-to-face encounters with patients almost every day.

While procedures and protocols have changed because of the pandemic, one thing will always be a constant for Vaske.

"I'm helping people every day and that is something that is special to me," she said. "When we are there, we're seeing patients in one of the worst moments of their lives and you are there to help them through these times. There is a feel-good factor knowing you helped someone."

It's that spirit of helping others that led Jan Drabek to nominate Vaske for the Globe Gazette's first responder honor.

"Jenn is a paramedic for the West Hancock Ambulance Service and has been for many years," Drabek said in her nomination. "She is a very sweet, caring, honest, trustworthy, loyal and knows what to do and when. She has held the [ambulance service] together when the number of volunteers dropped and does pretty much all of the administrative duties."