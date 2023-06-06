The Jefferson Highway Association will hold its annual conference in Mason City on Wednesday through Saturday.

It will be a splashy arrival as cars and trucks roll in to East Park around 3 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Sociability Caravan.

The Jefferson Highway Association was created in 1915 to guide the development of an historic north-south highway reaching from the southern to the northern border of the United States. The route runs from New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States all the way to Winnipeg, Canada. The tagline "From the Pines to the Palms" describes the vast distance the highway would encompass.

Highway construction in the United States was originally community efforts spearheaded by progress-minded citizens and businesspeople with an eye for transporting goods and people through the center of the growing country. Groups would pave stretches of roads, trails and wagon tracks to attract business and tourism.

One of the best ways to do so was to carefully mark the route with signs that let travelers know they were on the Jefferson Highway. Businesses adopted the name, and "Sociability Caravans" were created to spread the word.

Roger Bell of Oklahoma is a highway historian and enthusiast who's been working to recreate a caravan as a way to spread the message of conservation and stewardship for the historic group.

"These caravans were often filled with political figures and dignitaries who traveled across the entire route together from 'Pine to Palm,'" said Bell. "Locals and community supporters would join in as the caravan approached their locations. Schools were often let out and businesses would close to greet the caravan as it entered each community."

Of course, school is out in North Iowa, but that doesn't mean a caravan of this sort doesn't attract attention.

"We'll tour the Historic Surf Ballroom and meet at East Park as we arrive in Mason City," Bell explained.

Saturday the group congregate at Kinney Pioneer Museum on Highway 122 at the Mason City Municipal Airport.

The museum is hosting a Community Day with refreshments served from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Caravan drivers will be on hand until 11:30 a.m.

John Fischbeck of Mason City has been working closely with the museum and the JHA. "Kinney Pioneer Museum has received some generous sponsorships so the museum will be free for Saturday, June 10. It's a good opportunity for the public to learn how the Jefferson Highway Association influenced North Iowa and how North Iowa influenced the JHA," he says.

"The Jefferson Highway Association, named after Thomas Jefferson, was formed in 1915 to build a highway from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States. The highway was the idea of Edwin T. Meredith (of Iowa) publisher of "Successful Farming and Better Homes and Gardens" and later secretary of agriculture under President Woodrow Wilson, who thought the highway would be economically beneficial to the region's farmers," according to the association's website.

Dave Shepard, grandson of Mason City native and Jefferson Highway International President Hugh Shepard will be in attendance and giving remarks at the Friday Convention Banquet and will be joining in on Saturday morning at the Kinney event.

The convention itself is for members of the conference with public engagement at East Park for the caravan's arrival as well as at Kinney Pioneer Museum's Community Day.

Attendees will attend a reception Wednesday with Thursday featuring a bus tour of the Jefferson Highway Route to Owatonna, Minnesota and back. Friday features a seminar day followed by an awards dinner.

All of the Jefferson Highway states will be represented as well as New Orleans and Winnipeg as the northern and southern terminuses.

For more information about the Jefferson Highway Association, visit jeffersonhighway.org.