Jean-Pierre selected as new Mason City Board of Education director

Much of the Mason City Board of Education's meeting on Monday night was used to listen and vote to select a new director.
After interviewing six different candidates, the board voted and approved Peterson Jean-Pierre to fill the vacant director position. Jean Pierre will fill the vacant seat that was formerly held by Kristine Cassel – who stepped down from the position in October.
Jean-Pierre says he has a passion for student success and that every child should have access to an equitable education in order to maximize their full potential.
"I'm seeking this open seat on the board so that I can collaborate with the board as well as community members to lay out a clear, strategic plan that will drive our decision-making," Jean-Pierre said.
Jean-Pierre was sworn in after being selected and participated as a member of the board for the rest of the meeting.
Before the board selected Jean-Pierre, it gave all six candidates an opportunity to speak and give background information about who they are and why they are applying for the position. After they spoke, each member of the board asked a question or two during an interview process.
"I'm just impressed with how many different backgrounds we're voting on, because they all have something special they can contribute," director Alan Steckman said. "I find this a very difficult decision to make."
After the interview process, the board was asked to write down their first and second choices on a piece of paper. Superintendent Dave Versteeg collected the votes and vice president Jodi Draper shared the results.
Jean-Pierre had the most overall votes with all five present board members including him as their first or second choice. The board approved Jean-Pierre as a new director and he was sworn in shortly after.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
