Jean-Pierre selected as new Mason City Board of Education director

Much of the Mason City Board of Education's meeting on Monday night was used to listen and vote to select a new director.

After interviewing six different candidates, the board voted and approved Peterson Jean-Pierre to fill the vacant director position. Jean Pierre will fill the vacant seat that was formerly held by Kristine Cassel – who stepped down from the position in October.

Jean-Pierre says he has a passion for student success and that every child should have access to an equitable education in order to maximize their full potential.

"I'm seeking this open seat on the board so that I can collaborate with the board as well as community members to lay out a clear, strategic plan that will drive our decision-making," Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre was sworn in after being selected and participated as a member of the board for the rest of the meeting.

Before the board selected Jean-Pierre, it gave all six candidates an opportunity to speak and give background information about who they are and why they are applying for the position. After they spoke, each member of the board asked a question or two during an interview process.