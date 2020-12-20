JASON AWE: My colleagues are the super heroes

Jason Awe hasn't been a volunteer firefighter for the Clear Lake Fire Department for very long. But since joining in 2018, it has been his passion.
That alone makes Awe a super hero in the eyes of his aunt, Jayn Davis, who nominated him for the Globe's first responder honor.
"Jason has conquered many obstacles to become the man he is today," Davis said. "He is the most resilient, strong, and caring person I know.
"When he wanted to become a volunteer fireman, he took the most pride in being able to give to his community and help others who may be in need. Jason is one of the good guys out there."
Awe doesn't consider himself a super hero by any stretch. However, he does feel that way about all of his colleagues in the department. He considers himself a small part of a big group of guys who do great work day in and day out.
Awe said he just helps when he can.
"I'm firefighter No. 76. That's all I am," the 45-year-old Awe humbly said. "There are a lot of good men here that do so much more than I do. They play a big role, and I help when I can. These guys are the real super heroes."
Answering the call
After moving to Clear Lake in 2018 from Ventura, Awe saw an ad calling for volunteer firefighters and jumped at the chance to sign up.
He took the initial class, and the rest is history.
"I wanted to do it in Ventura, but wasn't able to work it out," Awe said. "I do it to give back to the community I now live in."
Awe said that he is a different person than he once was in his former life, and being a part of a community is something he doesn't take lightly.
"I'm not that person anymore," he said. "Now, I'm about helping people. And, I get to ride in a fire truck."
All joking aside, Awe said the job isn't easy. After training for all positions on the truck and studying and going over situations that may happen on a call, the job can be taxing.
"When you look at firefighters, it looks cool and it looks fun," he said. "Everything we do is hard. There is nothing easy with any aspect. I never realized how much time it takes. But at the end of the day, I love it."
While Awe said training takes a lot of time, as does being on call 24 hours a day, it's all worth it. Even considering the mental anguish the job sometimes entails.
"We get to do things 90 percent of the people can't do," he said. "We see things 90 percent of the people don't see, and wouldn't want to see."
Awe said a couple of calls he went on early in his service, he started second guessing if he was cut out for the job. He said he talked to someone in the medical field and that person simply asked him if he got the job done.
"I did. The training kicked in," Awe said. "Anxiety runs high, but you do what you were trained to do and decompress afterwards. Hearing that helped."
While Awe hasn't been a firefighter for very long in Clear Lake, he learned early on that being a first responder is being a part of a group of people with a common cause.
That's one of his favorite things about being a volunteer firefighter.
"I have a totally different respect for all firefighters because I know what they have to go through," Awe said. "I like the brotherhood of it all, too. The fact that I can go to different towns and different stations and know we have a common ground is great and reassuring."
When people ask Awe if they should consider becoming a volunteer firefighter, his answer is simple.
"Do it if you feel the calling," he said. "I did, and I feel I'm at home there. It's a lot of hard work, and it's not always what you see on TV, but it's well worth it."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
