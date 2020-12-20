JASON AWE: My colleagues are the super heroes

He took the initial class, and the rest is history.

"I wanted to do it in Ventura, but wasn't able to work it out," Awe said. "I do it to give back to the community I now live in."

Awe said that he is a different person than he once was in his former life, and being a part of a community is something he doesn't take lightly.

"I'm not that person anymore," he said. "Now, I'm about helping people. And, I get to ride in a fire truck."

All joking aside, Awe said the job isn't easy. After training for all positions on the truck and studying and going over situations that may happen on a call, the job can be taxing.

"When you look at firefighters, it looks cool and it looks fun," he said. "Everything we do is hard. There is nothing easy with any aspect. I never realized how much time it takes. But at the end of the day, I love it."

While Awe said training takes a lot of time, as does being on call 24 hours a day, it's all worth it. Even considering the mental anguish the job sometimes entails.

"We get to do things 90 percent of the people can't do," he said. "We see things 90 percent of the people don't see, and wouldn't want to see."