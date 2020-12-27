Jared McNett's 2020 story of the year: No tubal ligations at MercyOne

Without question, a story in the Globe Gazette earlier this year entitled "MercyOne North Iowa eliminates tubal ligations, over OB-GYNs' objections" featured some of my favorite reporting of the entire year.
Globe Gazette reporter Ashley Stewart has the most graceful writer's touch of anyone in our newsroom and is incredibly detail-oriented. Both of those qualities are crucial for a story such as this.
In the piece, Ashley talks at length with the providers who can no longer provide tubal ligations — also known as getting one’s tubes tied or tubal sterilization — within the MercyOne system and what that means for their patients.
Ashley deftly teases out the tension between obligation to patients and medical facilities in this one. If that weren't enough, she imparts information that might not be abundantly clear going into reading the story.
It's sometimes tough for a story to remain engaging when it's taking a turn toward the informational but Ashley doesn't have that problem here which speaks to her talents and the quality of this piece.
Dr. Jonna Quinn knew when she had her second child earlier this month it’d be her last.
