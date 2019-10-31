Jamie Stanbrough is always on call for her community.
As an emergency medical technician (EMT) in a small community, she and the other 10 or so first responders don't often get the luxury of stepping away from their work. They are only a phone call away from being called into action.
That's been the case for Stanbrough since 2005 when she decided to answer an ad in the newspaper looking for first responders and EMTs for the Sheffield EMS service.
"The numbers were low, so a couple of friends and I decided it was something we would like to do," she said. "I liked it and decided to take the EMT class through NIACC two years after that. It was always something I wanted to do."
While Stanbrough said Sheffield is a small rural area that doesn't see "a ton" of calls, she did say it goes in spurts and there are times when she and the others are quite busy.
But that's OK with Stanbrough, who also has a nursing degree and works at the Sheffield Care Center.
"I enjoy helping people in my community and giving back," she said. "I always think that if it is me or my family that needed help, there would people to help. We respond when we can, and we're always on call."
It's that kind of devotion to her community that led her friend Summer Jo Schmidt to nominate Stanbrough as a Globe Gazette "Community First Responder" recipient.
"Jamie is exceptional. At a time of crisis she is genuinely kind and compassionate," Schmidt said in her nomination letter. "Days, weeks, months after the medical incident, she takes the time away from raising her beautiful boys to call and check in, making sure everyone is doing well and continuing to improve."
Stanbrough said living and being a volunteer EMT in the same small community has its benefits. She said Sheffield EMS is normally the first company on scene and she and her colleagues take care of patients they more than likely know.
"I have lived here my entire life and a lot of times they recognize me," she said. "It provides a little comfort when they see someone they know. People have come up to me and said 'thank you for helping me' or a family member."
Stanbrough said that when you know you've helped someone, it makes you want to do more.
The volunteer EMT also said that living in a small community and knowing many of the people is tough sometimes.
"Kids calls aren't fun," she said. "We don't see too many of those, but when they happen, they are tough. Especially if you know the family."
Stanbrough's hope is that more people will answer the call to help her community like she did. She is often in recruitment mode for Sheffield EMS in order to help increase the numbers of volunteers on the crew.
"We are always looking for people," she said. "Ten or 11 isn't enough. When I first came on, we had 16 or 17 and that is the right number."
Schmidt said in her nomination letter that Stanbrough goes above and beyond just showing up for a call and helping on the scene. She said Stanbrough is devoted to Sheffield EMS and the community.
"Her stellar service really does well beyond just a ride in the ambulance," Schmidt said in her letter.
