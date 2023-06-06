Summer is sweeter with a juicy peach. A giant peach may even have some new friends inside.

Beginning Wednesday, you can take the family to see the Roald Dahl play "James and the Giant Peach." Showtimes are 7 p.m. June 7 through June 10 with a 1 p.m. showing Sunday, June 11.

Stebens Children's Theatre Director Tom Ballmer describes the play as a "Roald Dahl masterpiece. All of Dahl's stories have nasty grown-ups and heroic children who make the best of new friends, and this is one of the greatest."

A fun part of theater is playing someone you're not. Sophie Malek is a seasoned Stebens performer who's quite a nasty grown-up, on stage that is, with her character Aunt Sponge.

"All the parts I've had, I always secretly wanted to be the villain," she says. "It's fun to be the brat!"

"Fun and entertaining" is Ellie Scholl's summary of the show. Scholl is now 18 and recently graduated from Newman Catholic High School. "It's my last show in the theater, ever, so it means a lot to me."

Scholl took her second turn as assistant director with "James and the Giant Peach," as well as buffing up on her choreography skills. She'll take that experience with her to the University of Northern Iowa in the fall as she pursues a degree in elementary education with a theater minor.

Both Scholl and Malek have a few seasons of performing under their belt, and that makes them fine mentors for up-and-coming young performers like Grayson Harris. He landed the part of James Trotter even though he's only been at Stebens for a year.

"I like to sing and dance and be dramatic," Harris says of his decision to join the other young actors. "I have a short song and a little dance in this play."

Harris is 11 years old and will enter seventh grade in the fall. He's had a lot of fun learning his part and working with the other children.

The play has plenty of parts. "It's kid-focused," says Ballmer. "Summer is here and classes have ended for now. It's nice to have some fun."

Actors get a lot of attention on stage, but theatergoers may overlook the importance of costumes, props and music in the overall production.

"We've got a really great 3D peach on stage that makes the introduction to the characters a lot of fun. Kara Ruge has been so creative with the costuming, too," Ballmer says.

Seeing Scholl wrap up her time at Stebens is bittersweet, but Ballmer sees children grow up, spread their wings and move on nearly every season. Scholl's talents have been appreciated, but Ballmer knows each child has their own gifts and he's prepared to nurture them as they blossom.

One way he's done that is to pass on the responsibility of arranging some of the music to student Jackson Everist. Everist has been a Stebens participant for 24 shows and used his musical know-how to turn spoken poems into song.

Stebens' mission is to offer theater training to children in three aspects: acting, stagecraft and technical production. Through classes, workshops and productions, kids learn the art of theater through both educational classes and peer learning.

Visit stebensct.com to sign up for classes or view upcoming productions. "James and the Giant Peach" is sponsored by Turning Leaf Counseling.