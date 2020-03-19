Jail officials suspend visits, take extra steps to protect inmates from COVID-19

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office has an interesting challenge when it comes to preventing illness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheriff Kevin Pals says the jail has adjusted its routines to protect both inmates and employees.

“We’ve always had daily cleaning procedures in place,” Pals said. “But we’re ramping that up -- making sure common areas and showers are disinfected and that inmates are regularly cleaning their cells.”

According to the online jail inmate population report on Thursday, the Law Enforcement Center was housing just over 50 inmates. But because the jail often sees daily turnover, a health-screening process has also been implemented.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“All new inmates are now having their temperature taken and screened for symptoms right when they're brought in,” said Pals. “We also want to know if they’ve been ill recently, been exposed to the virus, or traveled out of the country recently.”

Staff members are also being fitted for masks, and visitor restrictions have been put into place until further notice.