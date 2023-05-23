Crews are working to set up rides, concessions and ticket stalls in downtown Mason City starting today.
The parking lot west of city hall is being transformed into a carnival midway complete with lights, music and games to entertain families during the 84th Annual North Iowa Band Festival.
The carnival opens Thursday evening at 6 p.m. with the John Adams Middle School band kicking off the festivities.
For a complete rundown of events, visit the Mason City Chamber of Commerce webpage and click on schedule.