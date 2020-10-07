‘It was time for a change:’ Jack Lander’s journey leads to joining Catholic Church

Jack Lander went into the Kairos Retreat like any other junior at Newman Catholic. He didn’t know where he was going, he didn’t have his phone and he wasn’t sure what the coming days would look like.
But after the first couple days at the retreat, he knew it was time for a change in his life.
“We were listening and learning about all of the sacraments from a priest that was there and he was just, I don’t know,” Lander said. “He was hitting deep.”
Lander decided to go on a bit of a spiritual journey. He took the Rite of Passage Christian Initiation designed for adults to join the Catholic Church. Over the summer, he was able to achieve that goal. He was baptized at Holy Family Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish in Mason City in front of a small group of onlookers.
Growing up
When he was young, Lander and his family were not extremely religious. Although he was enrolled at Newman Catholic, his family’s faith grew as Jack grew older.
According to Lander, not everyone at Newman Catholic is Catholic, but there are certain traditions that some students get to participate in because of their Catholic roots.
“If you’re not Catholic, you don’t go up and receive the Eucharist,” Lander said. “You don’t do a lot of the customs that the Catholics do. And I always found myself missing out. I would look around and, at mass, 90% of the people would go up there and I wouldn’t. I felt kind of bad about it.”
Jack knew that at some point, he would become more involved in the Catholic lifestyle. He just didn’t know when that point would come. Then he attended the Kairos Retreat that all juniors are required to do at Newman Catholic
Kairos Retreat
A tradition for juniors in high school, the Kairos Retreat is a way for students to become closer with God and find themselves spiritually. The students don’t know anything about it going into the retreat, as a group of five or six seniors and two teachers do much of the work planning ahead.
According to marincatholic.org, "Kairos is a three night, four-day student-led retreat. The team of leaders, compromised of students, members of the Campus Ministry team, and other faculty and staff members, meet six weeks prior to organize and prepare for their leadership in the upcoming retreat."
“Everyone always goes there and comes back completely new,” Lander said skeptically. “I mean, I never saw the hype to it. I just went and enjoyed it.”
In order for students to be fully emerged in the experience, the leaders plan everything – such as meals and a schedule – ahead of time. Students don’t have their phones and don’t know basic things – like what time it is or where they’re at.
“The idea is you go in and you’re completely blindsided,” Lander said. “The whole idea of Kairos is it's God’s time, so you’re not there to be distracted by other things. You’re there to be with yourself and with God.”
After listening to a priest speak, Lander decided it was his time to dig further in his faith and chase after his goal of joining the Catholic Church.
Staying persistent
When he was at the retreat, Lander received a book. The book acted as sort of a journal, where Lander could keep his thoughts and share tidbits about his journey. Some students get the book and never use it again after leaving the retreat. That wasn’t the case for Lander.
“As time went on I kept writing in that book,” Lander said. “I wrote something to myself every night. Whenever I found myself going in a different way, I would read it and remember where I was, and that’s how I got back.”
Lander took the Rite of Passage Christian Initiation. Ahead of the curve, he was able to get through it with no problem.
Now officially a member of the Catholic Church, Lander is a freshman at Iowa State University. He’s majoring in economics on a two-year plan. From there, he is set to head to Drake Law School and join his father, John, at his law firm in Mason City.
