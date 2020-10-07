‘It was time for a change:’ Jack Lander’s journey leads to joining Catholic Church

Jack Lander went into the Kairos Retreat like any other junior at Newman Catholic. He didn’t know where he was going, he didn’t have his phone and he wasn’t sure what the coming days would look like.

But after the first couple days at the retreat, he knew it was time for a change in his life.

“We were listening and learning about all of the sacraments from a priest that was there and he was just, I don’t know,” Lander said. “He was hitting deep.”

Lander decided to go on a bit of a spiritual journey. He took the Rite of Passage Christian Initiation designed for adults to join the Catholic Church. Over the summer, he was able to achieve that goal. He was baptized at Holy Family Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish in Mason City in front of a small group of onlookers.

Growing up

When he was young, Lander and his family were not extremely religious. Although he was enrolled at Newman Catholic, his family’s faith grew as Jack grew older.

According to Lander, not everyone at Newman Catholic is Catholic, but there are certain traditions that some students get to participate in because of their Catholic roots.