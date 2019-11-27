Maybe it's the kickoff of the football game.
Or the family prayer around the table.
Or the contented snores of a loved one.
But there's definitely something that, in every heart, tells us that it's Thanksgiving.
We're curious: How would you finish this sentence? Comment here or on the post on our Facebook page. We'll compile the answers and print them in our Sunday paper.
To inspire you, here is how some of the Globe Gazette staff answered:
"... My dad has dozed off in the recliner."
--reporter Jared McNett
"... My Uncle Dave is having his plate of leftovers dished up and jokes that he's taking the entire cherry pie home."
--reporter/photographer Lisa Grouette
"... My mom and dad cook an entire large turkey, try to get everyone to eat as much turkey as possible, and after dinner has finished cut the remaining three-quarters of the turkey into sandwich slices and make us eat turkey sandwiches for the next two months."
You have free articles remaining.
--reporter Grace Zaplatynsky
"... jeans are swapped out for yoga pants."
--advertising assistant Chelsi Ciavarelli
"The turkey is deep fat fried, the scalloped oysters are golden brown and the Bears are beating the @#%& out of the Lions on TV."
--special sections and sports coordinator Jerry Smith
"Everyone (including the young and old) tells everyone what they are thankful for. Many years back my husband proposed to me when it was his turn that year with a ring and everything!"
--online manager Olivia Stalker
"... My mom says 'Get out of the kitchen and go watch football with Grandpa.'”
--sports reporter Shane Lantz
" ... I'm drinking more wine than using in my cooking."
--editor Jaci Smith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.