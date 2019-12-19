ISU poll suggests Iowa Democrats eliminating bottom-tier candidates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More evidence that Iowa Democrats are narrowing the field was apparent when they were asked to list their first and second choices and who they are considering.

“Less than 40 percent of Iowa Democrats even listed a single candidate who they were considering after their second choice,” Peterson said. “In contrast, the number of Democrats who listed at least one candidate they did not want increased to just shy of 70 percent.”

That suggests to Peterson “Iowa Democrats are starting to get pretty turned off for the candidates” in the second tier.

The poll results were particularly bad for California businessman Tom Steyer and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Peterson said.

When asked an open-ended question on who they didn’t want as a nominee, “a lot of them started saying things like ‘I don’t want either of the billionaires,’ ” Peterson said.

The online survey was sent to selected members of the Civiqs research panel who identify as Democrats and independents and who said they would “definitely” or “probably” attend the Iowa Democratic caucuses.