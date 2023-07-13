The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office is offering a Bridges of Madison County bus tour.

The bus will depart the Cerro Gordo County Extension office at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 arriving at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce at 9:30 a.m.

There will be a two hour tour guided by an expert in the Madison bridges and lunch at the Madison County Historical Complex. The group will then tour the birthplace and newly expanded John Wayne Museum.

The final leg of the trip is a special program on the history of movies and theatre in Iowa with a self-guided retail district tour to end the dy.

Registration for the trip is $95 and capacity is just 30 people, so reserve your space immediately by 7/31. Call 641-423-0844 or email jblick@iastate.edu to make your reservation.