ISU dairy specialist advises milk producers during COVID-19 crisis

About $16 billion will be paid directly to all Ag producers to alleviate the financial pain they have suffered. Bentley said that the aid package for dairy farmers is still changing as it’s implemented, but she provided her current understanding of the direct payment process.

“The government averaged the price of milk from the quarter prior to the pandemic, and then averaged prices paid during the pandemic," she said. "Dairymen will be paid 80 percent of the difference. Milk was at $17.61 per hundred weight in the prior quarter, and the average price during the pandemic was $11.72. Figuring in 80 percent of the difference, dairymen should be compensated at $4.71 price per hundred weight for milk sold during the crisis. If there are more funds available, dairymen might later be compensate for more than the 80 percent. There are some limitation to the aid package, and dairymen need to contact their local FSA Office as sign up is already in progress."