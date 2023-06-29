Mason City Farmers' Market is a regular Saturday stop for many North Iowa residents.

Each week features vendors with homegrown produce, fresh baked goods, growing plants and other handmade trinkets at Mason City's Central Park. Starting June 3, and running through October 7, the market is open and ready for you from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday.

This Saturday, July 1, will also feature the Iowa State University Conservation Station, a mobile education center that, according to a press release, delivers "accessible and relevant science-based information about Iowa’s environment and ecosystems, natural resources, water quality, biodiversity, wetlands and conservation practices."

ISU provides the fully staffed Conservation Station for community events and educational opportunities. Staff members are on hand to present vital conservation information and have fun teaching kids and adults alike about ways to manage both Iowa's land and water quality.

The Mason City's Farmers' Market features vendors from all over North Iowa. Local musicians often play and each weekend offers something new. Musician Holly Day will play live as visitors explore vendor's merchandise, chat with friends and make the most of the Conservation Station.

Fresh, homemade, handmade and homegrown goods are what's on hand at the market. Iowa Code has strict rules regarding what can be sold at market and resellers or network marketers generally are not approved.

Twisted River Farms' greens and flowers, North Iowa Freeze Dried's snacks and candies, Purple Ribbon Beef products and Mary had a Little Goat's handmade soaps, lotions and balms are typical of the merchandise available for purchase.

Mason City Farmers' Market is located in Central Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Market season is June 3 to October 7.