ISDA advocates for Iowa’s dairy farmers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a climate of unpredictability, unstable milk pricing and milk processing problems, Iowa’s dairy farmers still have an advocate in the Iowa State Dairy Association (ISDA).

The organization continues to represent the state's dairy farmers through state and national legislative initiatives. The organization currently represents over 90 percent of the dairies in the state of Iowa.

The the Iowa State Dairy Association was first chartered by the Iowa Legislature in 1876, and its initial concerns were to help dairy farmers breed more profitable cows, promote the use of silage, and improve butter. The organization also led the fight against Bovine Tuberculosis. ISDA also played a major role in helping to develop a dairy school at Iowa State University in Ames.

In the 1980s, the organization’s efforts had become stagnate, but in 2001, the ISDA board began to restructure so it could again impact the dairy industry. With renewed vision, the organization again became an active voice for the dairy industry, and in 2006 another staff member was added. Today, Larry Shover serves as ISDA president, while Mitch Schulte serves as executive director of the organization.