ISDA advocates for Iowa’s dairy farmers

In a climate of unpredictability, unstable milk pricing and milk processing problems, Iowa’s dairy farmers still have an advocate in the Iowa State Dairy Association (ISDA).
The organization continues to represent the state's dairy farmers through state and national legislative initiatives. The organization currently represents over 90 percent of the dairies in the state of Iowa.
The the Iowa State Dairy Association was first chartered by the Iowa Legislature in 1876, and its initial concerns were to help dairy farmers breed more profitable cows, promote the use of silage, and improve butter. The organization also led the fight against Bovine Tuberculosis. ISDA also played a major role in helping to develop a dairy school at Iowa State University in Ames.
In the 1980s, the organization’s efforts had become stagnate, but in 2001, the ISDA board began to restructure so it could again impact the dairy industry. With renewed vision, the organization again became an active voice for the dairy industry, and in 2006 another staff member was added. Today, Larry Shover serves as ISDA president, while Mitch Schulte serves as executive director of the organization.
ISDA’s vision statement in part says: “A prosperous Iowa dairy industry that attracts a new generation of farmers, and has a positive impact on local communities.”
According to the ISDA, the organization seeks to unify the voices of dairy farmers, and to advocate for the economic welfare of Iowa’s dairy farmers.
Membership in the organization is open to dairy farmers who produce milk or dairy replacement heifers. Memberships are also open to any company or association interested in the dairy industry.
“The ISDA is dedicated to building a strong communication link between producers, processors, consumers, legislators, and environmental organizations, representing dairy farmers at all dairy supply chain levels, from the dairy farm to the consumers tables,” said Jenna Finch, associate director for ISDA.
The organization communicates dairy farmers’ concerns to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and is currently working with the National Milk Producers Federation to stay informed on the USDA’s dairy assistance program. That information is then relayed to the organization’s members.
Some of the legislation and concerns that ISDA is currently addressing are agricultural production and exemptions, governor’s tax proposals (Invest in Iowa Act), governor’s Rural Iowa Bill, livestock abuse definitions, foreign animal diseases, child care proposals, and promoting a veterinary diagnostic lab.
ISDA has a lobbyist at the Iowa State Capital, and directors of the organization participate in the Day on the Hill at the state capital each year.
Environmental issues, foreign trade, processing issues, governmental programs, competition with plant based proteins, and developing new dairy products are some of the ongoing issues that ISDA will continue to address.
“The dairy industry is constantly evolving to meet consumer demands,” said Finch, who reminds everyone that June is Dairy Month.
