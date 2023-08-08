The events from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. focus on making connections. Employers from the area participate and all interested applicants are encouraged to attend.

“There’s never been a greater time to reenter the workforce, and these weekly hiring events will help showcase the wide variety of positions available in our area,” said Sara Rye, business engagement consultant for IowaWORKS' Mason City office. “Our weekly hiring events are often the first step to reemployment or even new careers in high demand fields. IowaWORKS stands ready to help any job seeker find the connection they need to get started.”