Iowa's Congressional delegates push for storm aid

There are no hard and fast thresholds for a presidential disaster declaration. FEMA looks at the amount and types of damage.

Once that information is available, Reynolds can submit the request, including impact statements and assessments of the damages to individuals, public infrastructure, municipal utilities and rural electric cooperatives to FEMA.

It will be reviewed at the regional office in Kansas City, Mo., before being forwarded to Washington. FEMA then makes a recommendation to the president.

Once the request is sent to the president, staffers say their bosses — the members of Congress — go to work to make sure the president understands the magnitude of the need.

Iowa members of Congress have little doubt the request will be approved as soon as possible.

In Iowa, the congressional staffers said, state and local officials are adept at working with FEMA and other agencies that support recovery. Much of the work the congressional delegation does involves connecting individuals as well as state and local officials with the proper agencies to get the support they need.

Grassley plans to get a firsthand assessment of the damage as he travels to his county meetings.

