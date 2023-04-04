Students at Mason City High School got the chance to pose questions to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Tuesday during a stop on his annual 99 county tour of Iowa.

Most of Tuesday's questions were related to social justice and education. More than one question dealt with recent state legislation regarding affirming transgender care and book bans. More than one student voiced concern with LGBTQ voices being silenced by the book ban.

When Grassley was asked if he would support efforts to regulate books available in school libraries, he declined to comment on specific legislation in the Legislature. However, he said he supports intervention at the local level when it comes to curricula that concerns students under 18.

"In Iowa, I think it's perfectly legitimate to bring parents into the process of deciding what the schools do to teach their kids."

A student countered, "A lot of other parents would argue that teaching kids about LGBTQ through books is important."

"I hear you," Grassley said. "Even if I disagreed with them, I'd have to support their efforts. As long as they are doing it in a constitutional way, they can do whatever they want to. Since I'm an advocate in Washington, D.C., for education to be in the hands of local school boards and state legislatures, I'd be intellectually dishonest if I found fault with it, even if I disagreed with it."

"It just deals with the school library," Grassley pointed out. "There's community libraries. ... (School) libraries aren't the only source of information for parents who want their kids to have that information."

Just an hour before Grassley's appearance, former president Donald Trump was arrested and charged with 34 felony counts in New York. When asked to comment on the arrest, Grassley said, "I think when you run for D.A. on a platform of 'getting' the president, that's a pretty good indication that there's politics behind it, and I think that violates our equal access under justice. When you have a crime that's past the statutes of limitation, and the only way you can charge it is to double it up with some federal election law and make a felony out of it, I think that's another questionable practice."

Grassley, who is 89 and was reelected in 2022 to the Senate for an eighth term, took around a dozen student questions on topics ranging from gun control and gender identity to autism and abortion.

Famous for his folksy image and Twitter use, Grassley was one of the legislators who supported the Globe Gazette when the newspaper's Twitter account was suspended and later reinstated without explanation last month. "Somebody obviously screwed up," he said.

When asked if he would support government intervention to prevent media companies from facing similar issues on social media platforms, Grassley said, "Generally ... I'm very questionable about a lot of things that big tech [does]." He cited bills he's co-sponsoring with Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Mike Lee, R-Utah, as examples of how he's attempting to rein in technology companies in a changing media landscape.

"Senator Lee's got a bill that would do away with Section 230," he said, referring to the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which provides immunity for online entities with respect to third-party content from users. "A lot of their actions come because they can't be sued."

Afterward, he greeted students individually, fielded more than a few one-on-one questions, and whole-heartedly complied with a handful of requests for selfies.

"This is the best way to have dialogue with your constituents. I don't know if that means a whole lot to you, but it means a lot to me." Grassley said.

He encouraged students, some of whom are already of voting age, to participate in their democracy through dialogue, "Even though you're still in high school, your opinion is just as good as anyone else's."